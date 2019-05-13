Detroit musician Paul Carey Bauhof died on May 10 at age 62. (Photo: Courtesy of Chas Verheyden Funeral Home)

Known by most as Paul Carey, musician, bandleader and Detroiter Paul Carey Bauhof died on May 10 at his home in Detroit.

The guitarist was a co-founder of longstanding band the Sun Messengers, and toured internationally with Detroit blues musicians Thornetta Davis, Alberta Adams, Joe Weaver, Johnnie Bassett and Eddie Kirkland.

He performed regularly with his longtime musical partner RJ Spangler as well as his son, drummer Max Bauhof. He also has another son, Eric Bauhof.

Bauhof, 62, was a 1975 graduate of Grosse Pointe South and a longtime resident of Detroit's east side.

Visitation for Bauhof is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday at Chas Verheyden Funer Home at 16300 Mack in Grosse Pointe Park. The funeral is set for noon at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church, 157 Lake Shore in Grosse Pointe Farms, with an in-state at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/obituaries/2019/05/13/detroit-blues-and-jazz-guitarist-paul-carey-bauhof-dies-62/1191155001/