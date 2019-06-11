Share This Story!
Artist Peter Max’s wife found dead in a suspected suicide
The wife of the artist Peter Max has died in a suspected suicide amid a family fight over her husband’s work
Verena Dobnik, Associated Press
Published 4:58 p.m. ET June 11, 2019 | Updated 5:08 p.m. ET June 11, 2019
New York – The wife of the artist Peter Max has died in a suspected suicide amid a family fight over her husband’s work.
New York City Police say Mary Max was found dead Sunday in her apartment. She was 52.
Her attorney, John Markham, says in the hours before she died, Max left a lengthy voice mail with a friend in London, saying last goodbyes to loved ones.
The New York Times recently published a story detailing legal battles over the work of Peter Max, a prolific creator of art now living with dementia at age 81.
Some family members claimed Peter Max was being mistreated and asked to sign his name on work created by others.
Mary Max also was accused of being abusive toward her husband – allegations she denied.
