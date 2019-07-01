Waldmeir (Photo: Grosse Pointe Farms)

Grosse Pointe Farms — City councilman Pete Waldmeir has died, officials said Monday.

He died Sunday after losing his battle with cancer, they said.

Waldmeir, 65, was the longest current serving member of the Grosse Pointe Farms

City Council, first elected to the office in 1995.

Colleagues deeply respected him for his intelligence, institutional knowledge and wit, city officials said in a statement.

“Beyond his incredible skills as a member of City Council, he was a friend," Louis Theros, the city's mayor, said. "I personally will be forever grateful for his support and counsel over the years and will miss his mentorship. He loved this community and his contributions will be felt for generations to come.”

Theros ordered municipal flags be flown at half-staff in Waldmeir’s honor.

Waldmeir also served as chairman of the city's Parks & Harbor and Communications Committees, where he was instrumental in strengthening policies and procedures to ensure greater clarity and transparency.

“Peter was a master problem solver," Councilman John Gillooly said. "He

had a way of taking a complex issue and breaking it down to its most relevant components. He was principled, but also pragmatic and looked for common ground to reach compromise.”

Waldmeir is survived by his wife, Sandra; daughter, Sara, her husband, Jon, and their son, Jackson; daughter Charlotte, her husband, Domingo and stepson Brent Michael Reno.

Also surviving are his father, Pete Waldmeir, a former Detroit News columnist, and his wife, Marilyn, and siblings Patti, Christopher and Lindsey.

Funeral arrangements are not yet available.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/obituaries/2019/07/01/grosse-pointe-farms-city-councilman-waldmier-loses-battle-cancer/1616457001/