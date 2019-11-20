FILE -- Tanya Heidelberg-Yopp smiles for a photo at the Renaissance Center in Detroit during the Pink Ball, Friday May 5, 2012. (Photo: MADALYN RUGGIERO)

Entertainment attorney and restaurateur Tanya Heidelberg-Yopp died last week.

A co-owner of SavannahBlue restaurant in downtown Detroit, Heidelberg-Yopp was a prominent entertainment attorney and was once the interim CEO of United Way for Southeastern Michigan. She was also an alumna of Cass Technical High School.

According to the United Way website, Heidelberg-Yoppwas a graduate of Syracuse University, held a Juris Doctor degree from New York University School of Law and completed the Program in Management Development from Harvard Business School. She was also chief executive officer for Linked Learning Detroit.

Heidelberg-Yopp's funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Westminster Church of Detroit, 17567 Hubbell in Detroit. A repast will immediately follow, then a private burial service.

The family will receive guests at the church 5-7 p.m. Friday, followed by memorials from the Links, Inc. at 7 p.m. and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority at 7:30 p.m.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/obituaries/2019/11/20/restaurant-owner-attorney-tanya-heidelberg-yopp-died/4233055002/