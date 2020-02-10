Chef Jason Osburn was a champion of the local food and chef community, and a friend and supporter of musicians and artists.

The well-known culinary enthusiast died over the weekend. He was the executive chef of Otus Supply restaurant and music venue in Ferndale.

"Thank you to everyone who has offered their condolences on the unexpected passing of Chef Jason Osburn," the restaurant said in a statement posted to social media Saturday. "Not only a brilliant and ever-curious culinary mind, Chef was always eager to listen, teach and share. His wit, camaraderie and sense of community will undoubtedly be his lasting legacy. Please join us in offering his family and loved ones our deepest love and kindest thoughts."

Chef Jason Osburn (Photo: Otus Supply)

A visitation is scheduled for 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Neely Turowski Funeral Home, 45100 Warren in Canton. A 10 a.m. viewing and 11 a.m. service is set for Thursday, according to a representative for the restaurant.

Osburn lived in Canton and had two daughters. He was best known for his work as a chef and his dedication to quality ingredients and ethical workmanship that included farm-to-table cooking, fermentation and whole-animal butchery.

His passing was unexpected, but an official cause of death has not been publicly stated. Osburn was booked to be part of a charcuterie workshop and food tour this June in Umbria, Italy.

In addition to working at Otus Supply, he was the co-owner of Felony Provisions, a food business specializing in high-quality cuisine, cheese, meats, pickling and fermentation. In the recent past, Osburn was the publisher of MiCraftBeerCulture magazine.

The chef had a connection to many in music scene, too, and was a friend and supporter to local rock and punk musicians.

"He certainly was a friend to most," said musician Jeff Howitt, who has known Osburn since the early 1990s. "Jason was my first friend whose experiences were forged by his interests. There was no try. He did. he showed me that I didn't have to wait. I could be where I wanted. He was simultaneously a student and a teacher."

Friend Laura Mendoza said he was "a connoisseur" of both food and music.

"Being a musician himself, he was always helping the local musicians around town by booking us gigs for events that he was organizing or for nightly music at the establishments he worked at," she said. "He was a true supporter of the local scene and had one of kindest hearts around.”

