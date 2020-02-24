Dearborn — Former longtime editor of the Macomb Daily Mitchell "Mitch" Kehetian died Saturday. He was 89.

Mr. Kehetian had a journalism career that spanned more than five decades, beginning in 1953 at The Detroit Times.

Born to Kaspar and Arousiag Kehetian in Detroit, Kehetian was a lifelong Detroit Tigers fan.

Mr. Kehetian served in the foreign interrogation unit of the U.S. Army Reserves's Intelligence Division.

After retiring from the Macomb Daily in 2005, he wrote commentary for the daily newspaper and other media outlets. He was a frequent contributor to the Armenian Weekly.

He also served on Central Michigan University's Board of Trustees from 1985 to 1999.

Survivors include his wife, Rose; daughters Grace Kulegian, Janet Haroian and Karen Kehetian; grandchildren Melanie and Stephen Harioian and Johnny and Michael Kulegian, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visitation is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church, 19300 Ford Road between the Southfield Freeway and Evergreen Road in Dearborn.

The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Sarkis. Interment will follow at Woodmere Cemetery, 9400 W. Fort Street in Detroit.

Memorials may be sent to St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church, 19300 Ford Road, Dearborn, MI 48128 or the Nor Keghi Association, 29958 High Valley Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48331.

