James Lipton, who was born and raised in Detroit and went on to become dean emeritus of the Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University and the creator of "Inside the Actors Studio," has died, according to reports. He was 93.

Lipton was a graduate of Central High School and attended Wayne State University before eventually taking off for New York.

James Lipton

His wife, Kedakai Mercedes Lipton, confirmed his death to The New York Times and TMZ. He died at his Manhattan home from bladder cancer.

The only child of Betty (Weinberg) Lipton, a teacher, and beatnik poet and journalist Lawrence Lipton, James Lipton said he barely knew his late father, who abandoned him and his mom at an early age, shoving them into an emotional and financial hurricane.

Forced to become a breadwinner by the time he'd barely reached double digits, Lipton's story is filled with opposition. The stage beckoned for him and vice versa, but he had to be responsible, in a way his father wasn't, most of his life.

The former resident of an immense but drab two-story wooden house at 280 Hague St., Lipton shared his tales of working at the now nonexistent Cass Theatre as an usher and as a copyboy in the "clamorous city room" of the long-defunct "Detroit Times" daily newspaper.

One crucial moment took place in Detroit. Slowly sneaking acting into his life, Lipton joined an amateur troupe called the Catholic Theater. While acting in various productions with the group, Lipton caught the attention of George W. Trendle, who owned what was then WXYZ radio (it later became, you guessed it, WXYZ-TV, Channel 7, our local ABC affiliate) in a "rambling mansion on Grand River (Avenue)."

Trendle had a radio show called "The Lone Ranger" and he hired a teenage Lipton to play the Lone Ranger's nephew, Dan Reid, in the early 1940s, pre-television days.

In the Big Apple, he intended to pursue a career as an attorney, but the acting he did to pay for a law education eventually became his trade. He later wrote for several soap operas, including "Another World" and "Guiding Light," a soap he also starred on.

By the mid-1990s Lipton had moved on to academia and sought to create an educational program for actors that would be a distillation of what he had learned in the 12 years of his own intensive studies under the tutelage of Stella Adler. Considered America's foremost acting teacher, the late Adler is credited for shaping the acting styles of Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro, Candice Bergen and Harvey Keitel.

In 1994, Lipton arranged for the Actors Studio - the home base of "method acting" in the country for some 60 years - to join with New York City's New School University, to form the Actors Studio Drama School, a formal degree-grant program at the graduate level.

At the same time, Lipton created a subsequent project within the drama school: a non-credit class that would be taped and broadcast on television called "Inside the Actors Studio" where successful and accomplished actors, directors and writers would be interviewed with questions from Lipton's endless mound of blue note cards.

The show lasted for 24 years until Lipton ended it in September 2018.

Over the years, Lipton interviewed some 200-plus celebrities including De Niro, Paul Newman, Meryl Streep, Angelina Jolie, Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee and Anthony Hopkins.

Famous for ending his interviews by posing an unchanging list of 10 questions, Lipton asked his subjects to name their most and least favorite word, the sound they love and hate most, and what they would like to hear God say at heaven’s door.

He elicited confessions from some, with actor Jack Lemmon declaring himself an alcoholic during his interview. Others, such as Tom Hanks, Danny Glover and Gene Hackman, sobbed when asked about sensitive moments in their lives.

Lipton stunned fans in 2013 while promoting his book “Inside Inside” (2007) when he revealed that he had spent a year procuring customers for prostitutes in Paris’s bordellos immediately after World War II. Describing it as a rite of passage, Lipton said he had run out of money and accepted a friend’s offer to work as her “mec,” the French term commonly used. He rejected the word “pimp” to describe the job he performed for an entire brothel, saying the relationship with the women was in no way abusive.

“I did a roaring business,” he said in a May 2013 interview with Parade magazine. “The French mecs’ didn’t exploit women. They represented them, like agents.”

Lipton, who was honored as a Knight of the Order of Merit in France, was also a television producer. He oversaw the first televised U.S. presidential concert with Jimmy Carter’s inaugural gala, and reached record audiences with Bob Hope birthday specials.

Asked in the Parade interview what he would like to hear God say on arrival at the pearly gates, the atheist Lipton replied: “You see, Jim, you were wrong. I exist. But you may come in anyway.”

