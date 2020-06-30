New York – Carl Reiner, the ingenious and versatile writer, actor and director who broke through as a “second banana” to Sid Caesar and rose to comedy’s front ranks as creator of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and straight man to Mel Brooks’ “2000 Year Old Man,” has died, according to reports. He was 98.

Reiner, who was the father of actor-director Rob Reiner, died Monday night of natural causes at his home in Beverly Hills, California, TMZ and Variety reported.

In this Oct. 15, 1993 file photo, writer-comedian and film director Carl Reiner appears after an interview in New York. (Photo: Crystyna Czajkowsky, AP)

Messages for several Reiner representatives were unanswered Tuesday morning.

One of show business’ best liked men, the tall, bald Reiner was a welcome face on the small and silver screens, in Caesar’s 1950s troupe, as the snarling, toupee-wearing Alan Brady of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and in such films as “The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming” and “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World.”

In recent years, he was part of the roguish gang in the “Ocean’s Eleven” movies starring George Clooney and appeared in documentaries including “Broadway: Beyond the Golden Age” and “If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast.”

Entertainer Mel Brooks, left, gets a kiss from filmmaker Carl Reiner during his Hand and Footprint ceremony on the 40th anniversary of the movie "Young Frankenstein," in front of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood section of Los Angeles Monday, Sept. 8, 2014. (Photo: Nick Ut, AP, File)

Films he directed included “Oh, God!” starring George Burns and John Denver; “All of Me,” with Steve Martin and Lily Tomlin; and the 1970 comedy “Where’s Poppa?” He was especially proud of his books, including “Enter Laughing,” an autobiographical novel later adapted into a film and Broadway show; and “My Anecdotal Life,” a memoir published in 2003. He recounted his childhood and creative journey in the 2013 book, “I Remember Me.”

In this April 15, 1958, file photo, writer Carl Reiner and actress Polly Bergen pose with their statuettes at the Emmy Awards presentations in New York. Reiner won for best continuing supporting performance by an actor in a dramatic or comedy series for "Caesar's Hour." (Photo: AP, File)

But many remember Reiner for “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” one of the most popular television series of all time and a model of ensemble playing, physical comedy and timeless, good-natured wit. It starred Van Dyke as a television comedy writer working for a demanding, eccentric boss (Reiner) and living with his wife (Mary Tyler Moore in her first major TV role) and young son in suburban New Rochelle, New York.

Carl Reiner, left, gets a kiss from his son Rob Reiner as they address the crowd during a hand and footprint ceremony on Friday, April 7, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

“The Van Dyke show is probably the most thrilling of my accomplishments because that was very, very personal,” Reiner once said. “It was about me and my wife, living in New Rochelle and working on the Sid Caesar show.”

"The Dick Van Dyke Show" writer Bill Persky, producer Carl Reiner, actress Mary Tyler Moore, actor Dick Van Dyke, and writer Sam Denoff display Emmy awards in 1966. Reiner got his Emmy for producing the winning series. (Photo: Detroit News Photo Archive)

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/obituaries/2020/06/30/carl-reiner-dick-van-dyke-creator-dies/112045668/