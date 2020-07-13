Detroit billionaire businessman Manuel "Matty" Moroun died Sunday at the age of 93 of congestive heart failure, two sources confirmed to The Detroit News on Monday.

A letter announcing the trucking magnate's death was sent to employees Monday morning from his only son, Matthew Moroun.

Moroun was the owner of the international trucking and logistics company Central Transport International, the Ambassador Bridge and Michigan Central Depot before selling the station to Ford Motor Co. in 2018.

Detroit businessman and Ambassador Bridge owner Manuel "Matty" Moroun has died at age 93. He is seen standing beneath the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario in 2008. (Photo: Max Ortiz)

Moroun of Grosse Pointe Shores was a longtime political donor defined in recent years by his frequent clashes over property ownership and use in the Detroit area. Moroun and his son, Matthew, spent millions on multi-year unsuccessful legal fights to stop the state of Michigan and Canada from building the Gordie Howe Bridge.

Moroun was born in June 1927, the grandson of Hanna Moroun, a Maronite Catholic who fled Lebanon before World War I. Matty Moroun was the eldest of four children born to Tufick and Jamal Moroun.

He attended the University of Detroit Jesuit High School, the only Arab in his school and perhaps the first to attend there. He majored in chemistry and biology at the University of Notre Dame.

After college, he worked in his father's garage. In the 1960s, Moroun acquired a 25% stake in the Ambassador Bridge and eventually acquired the entire structure for $30 million.

According to Forbes, Moroun and his family are worth $1.7 billion and are among the 2,000 wealthiest people in the world. Moroun ranked as high as No. 342 as recently as 2015.

