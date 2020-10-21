GOP political giant Peter Secchia dies at 83

Peter Secchia, a West Michigan businessman, Michigan State University donor and longtime figure in Republican politics, died Wednesday at the age of 83, his wife Joan Secchia confirmed in a statement.

"Throughout his life, Peter was firmly committed to his family, his business, his community and his country," Joan Secchia said in the statement. "His presence in all will be deeply missed."

Secchia's family will hold a private remembrance service because of current pandemic restrictions on gatherings.

A native of Demarest, New Jersey, Secchia joined Universal Forest Products in 1962, seven years after the lumber company's founding, and stayed with the Grand Rapids business through his retirement in 2002.

Universal Forest Products is now a multibillion-dollar holding company that serves retail, industrial and construction markets, according to its website.

Secchia was involved in Republican fundraising and philanthropy for decades and was the ambassador to Italy and San Marino under former President George H.W. Bush from 1989 to 1992.

Secchia's last name is featured on the Michigan Republican Party's Lansing headquarters, the Secchia-Weiser Republican Center.

In 2010, MSU's new softball facility was named Secchia Stadium after a $1 million donation to this alma mater — the largest cash gift to MSU at that time.

Secchia was also part of a Michigan advisory committee to the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. The bipartisan group of more than 80 Michigan leaders included Democratic former Gov. Jennifer Granholm aimed to “highlight the importance of American engagement overseas” as well as the state’s focus on diplomacy and development, according to a statement announcing the committee's creation in April 2019.

Republican former Gov. John Engler mourned Secchia's loss in a statement Wednesday.

"Peter was one of a kind: an inspiring visionary, forceful leader, diplomat, confidant to Presidents, proud Italian, devoted Republican, passionate Spartan and a man with an enormous heart," Engler said.

"He believed nothing was impossible from building Universal Forest Products or rising from a Marine private to a decorated U.S. Ambassador to Italy," he said.

Engler also recognized Secchia's contribution to Grand Rapids' resurgence, the Gerald R. Ford Museum and the MSU College of Medicine.

"His legacy of service will be remembered, cherished and enjoyed by future generations," Engler said. "There will never be another Peter Finley Secchia."

Rich Studley, president and CEO of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, said

Sad news. In a political campaign or legislative battle you could have no better ally or worthy opponent than Peter Secchia. Over the years I came to truly admire his determination to make a difference & always do the right thing. Rest In Peace Peter.