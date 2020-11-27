Deb Price, who wrote groundbreaking Detroit News column on gay issues, has died

Deb Price, a trailblazing former Detroit News journalist who in 1992 started writing a column about gay issues for the newspaper, has died. She was 62.

The column was the first of its kind in mainstream journalism.

Price, who identified as a lesbian, presented the idea to Bob Giles, The News' editor and publisher at the time, who said he "thought it was a great idea."

"I said, 'Why don’t you show us some sample columns?' She gave us a stack that were really well done and they seemed to fit into the idea that it was a changing world and Deb had a capacity for expressing that."

Her column later was picked up by other newspapers across the country.

"It's hard to overestimate how significant this was," Joshua Benton, who founded the Nieman Journalism Lab at Harvard University, wrote in a post on Twitter. "This was long before the Internet gave Americans a window into any topic or community they wanted. Most people got a huge share of their information about the world from the local daily and local TV news.

"Most Americans in 1992 said they didn't know a single gay person. Then suddenly there was Deb, on the breakfast table next to the sports section."

Whether writing about the best way to introduce partners or about political developments, Price "had the ability to write in a very thoughtful informative way and she was able to inject some humor," Giles said. "That was one of the hallmarks of her column. She was very successful. She was a pioneer in what she did in her column, and I'm proud our newspaper was able to be the platform for her to tell what it was like to be a lesbian in an educational way."

Her work earned accolades from the American Association of Sunday and Feature Editors and the Crossroads Market/ National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association.

Price's groundbreaking writing also spurred controversy among readers, colleagues recalled.

"That was brave stuff back then, both for her and the newspaper. Both took a lot of criticism, some of it nasty," said Nolan Finley, The News' editorial page editor. "She braved it with grace and courage, and helped change attitudes."

Discussing the negative response to the column in a 1992 Associated Press article, Price said she tried not to take it personally. One example came after her first column, where she asked, "So tell me America, how do I introduce Joyce?"

A reader suggested "partner in perversity."

"I think it's really important for me to remember (and) for other people to remember that if there weren't hostility and if there weren't misunderstandings about gay people, there would be no point in doing this column," she told the AP.

Price worked for the Washington Post before joining The News in 1989. The Stanford University graduate was a Washington correspondent for The News, covering the White House and other areas.

She also co-authored books with her partner, Joyce Murdoch: "And Say Hi to Joyce: America's First Gay Column Comes Out" and "Courting Justice: Gay Men and Lesbians v. The Supreme Court."

Murdoch confirmed the death on Twitter, writing: "I am heartbroken but know I am blessed to have shared her life."

After leaving The News, Price participated in a journalism fellowship through the Nieman Foundation in 2011. She gave up the column then, she told the South Florida Gay News at the time, so she could concentrate on the fellowship, where she focused on China.

"She brought her lively spirit and advocacy for herself and her partner, Joyce, and the spirit of what she brought was very important to the family environment she was seeking to create," said Giles, who was Nieman curator at the time.

Price later became the Southeast Asia editor at the Wall Street Journal and worked in Hong Kong, where she was the lead writer on a digital project, "No Good Choices," that won the top award for excellence in reporting on women's issues from the Society of Publishers in Asia in 2015.

She had most recently been working as a senior business editor for the South China Morning Post.

In a tweet Wednesday, Jarrod Watt, a colleague there, hailed her "towering career — every day I watched her nurture, urge and cheer on young journos to do great work. A huge loss."

Marc Lajoie said he had the pleasure of working closely with Price for several months on a story she wrote about domestic helper abuse in Hong Kong.

"The story won a SOPA for Excellence in Reporting on Women's Issues, a Human Rights Press Award, and more," he said. "A class act and a consummate journalist."

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel was among Price's loyal readers, she said Friday on Twitter.

"Thank you for making me feel less alone and hopeful for a world that might one day embrace LGBTQ people instead of loathing us," Nessel wrote. "Your brave work impacted many in ways you might never have imagined. A life well-lived."