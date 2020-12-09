Genevieve Semchena, a longtime Chrysler executive secretary, dies at 97

Genevieve Semchena, a longtime executive secretary for Chrysler Corp., died Monday at age 97 in her Royal Oak home.

Mrs. Semchena retired in 1985 after 40 years as an executive secretary at Chrysler. She enjoyed reading novels, especially mysteries, so crossword puzzles and watching her local city council meetings on cable television, her son said.

She is survived by a son, Charles, and daughter-in-law, Cathleen Craitch of Royal Oak; a daughter, Gail Baker, and son-in-law, Rick Baker, of Clarkston; and a grandson, Matthew Baker. Mrs. Semchena was preceded in death by her husband, Charles.

Funeral services will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at A.J. Desmond and Sons, 32515 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak.