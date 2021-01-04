Food Network judge Kerry Vincent dead at 75

Kate Feldman

New York Daily News

Cake designer Kerry Vincent, who hosted “Food Network Challenge” and appeared on a series of other baking shows, died Saturday.

She was 75.

The Oklahoma State Sugar Art Show, which Vincent co-founded, said she died of an undisclosed illness.

“Being a very private person when it came to all things not cake, she did not want to put her illness out there to the public. Unfortunately her fight has come to an end but she will no longer have any pain,” the nonprofit organization said in a statement.

“She will be sorely missed by all who she has touched through the Sugar Arts as will as personally. There will be no services per her request. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Vincent, originally from Australia, was a judge on “Food Network Challenge” from 2006 to 2012 and the host of “Save My Bakery” in 2014. She also served as a judge on “The Great Australian Bake Off” and appeared on “Holiday Gingerbread Showdown,” “The Best Thing I Ever Ate” and “Last Cake Standing.”

Known as the “Queen of Cakes,” Vincent founded the Grand National Wedding Cake Competition and was inducted into the International Cake Exploration Societé Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Dessert Professional Hall of Fame in 2010.

She is survived by her husband, Doug.