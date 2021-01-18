Judge Pennie Millender of 36th District Court dies

Judge Pennie Millender, a longtime 36th District Court judge in Detroit, has died, her niece told The News Monday.

Judge Millender, 68, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. The family is expected to release details on the judge's death later Monday following a family meeting to make funeral arrangements.

Judge Millender, who had served on the 36th District Court since 2003, was a graduate of Southern University in Louisiana and the Detroit College of Law. Before becoming a judge, she was a magistrate in the Detroit court.

Memorial tributes are pouring in for the late jurist.

“Judge Millender was a gem, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement." She and her family were a part of Detroit’s rich tapestry that bridged the gap for many to become involved in civil rights, election work, and philanthropy. Pennie was warm, compassionate, and truly believed in the proper administration of justice. She will be sorely missed.”

Millender was a member of one of Detroit's most distinguished political families. Her father, Robert Millender, an attorney, was an aide and adviser to the late Detroit Mayor Coleman A. Young, the city's first African American mayor.

The city's Millender Center is named for Robert Millender, who managed successful campaigns for figures such as the late former U.S. Rep. John Conyers Jr., D-Detroit, former Recorder's Court Judge George Crockett and Secretary of State Richard Austin.

I "The biggest compliment I get from friends is that they didn't know the center was named for Dad. See, he taught us to treat everybody the same. And that's what I try to be ... that same kind of person," Judge Millender told The Detroit News in 2002.