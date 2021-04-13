Better Made Snack Foods CEO Salvatore Cipriano, 80, has died

A longstanding Detroit business has lost its CEO with the death of Salvatore "Sam" Cipriano, CEO of Better Made Snack Foods.

Cipriano died Tuesday from heart failure at age 80. He was the CEO of the iconic potato chip company for 10 years and the second generation to lead Better Made, where he's worked for decades. His father, Peter Cipriano, co-founded the company with Cross Moceri 90 years ago.

“He was loved by everyone at Better Made and those that knew him, and will be missed tremendously," said his sister Cathy Gusmano, chairman of the board at Better Made Snack Foods, in a statement confirming Cipriano's death.

Arrangements are being made, and Cipriano's family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his name to the American Heart Association.

Better Made is celebrating 90 years of business with a year-long observance that kicked off last summer. Founded in 1930, the Detroit-based snack food company is best known for potato chips, but also makes popcorn and pork rinds and sells more than 120 flavors and products.

