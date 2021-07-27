Jewish News restaurant columnist Danny Raskin dies at 102

Detroit Jewish News columnist Danny Raskin died Monday at 102, leaving behind an astonishing streak of productivity and an absurdly long list of restaurants and restaurateurs he had helped to flourish.

Mr. Raskin had written at least one column in every edition since the paper's founding in 1942 until a fall at his West Bloomfield condo just before Independence Day put him in the hospital and away from the keyboard.

He'd been thriving at a rehab facility, said his son, Scott Raskin, until a sudden turn over the weekend. Up to that point, Raskin said, "aside from not having a computer, the thing he was most upset about was that he couldn't get Tigers baseball on television."

Mr. Raskin had seen the storied 1927 New York Yankees play the Tigers at Navin Field, before it was Tiger Stadium or even Briggs Stadium, and he could still recite the lineup. He'd eaten pie with junior members of the Purple Gang at the Cream of Michigan, near his boyhood home at 12th Street and Pingree.

He and his late third wife, Frieda, had danced younger couples off the floor at long-gone restaurants like the Excalibur and caroused in Las Vegas — and by then he was in his 90s.

"I thought maybe he'd live forever," Raskin said. "He lived at home, still independent, still doing his thing."

To three-plus generations of readers, Mr. Raskin's primary thing was a column called "Best of Everything." It typically included a profile of a restaurant, a few notes about other spots, a joke and some salutes to readers on their birthdays or anniversaries.

The delivery and devotion didn't change across the decades, though he developed a sizeable following on Facebook. In 2019, shortly after his 100th birthday, he took note of Uptown Parthenon, marking 20 years in West Bloomfield.

"There are no cans to be found … and its own soups are a joy … Plus, the exclusive preparation of Neframia (roast loin of lamb) …" he wrote. "It is all Greek, but a couple of American sandwiches, too … the almighty hamburger and cheeseburger to go along with a Greek Burger … Even whitefish and salmon."

A rave from Mr. Raskin, or even a mention, could make a restaurant's month or keep it in business. A slam could have been crippling, but he didn't deliver those; if he didn't like a place even after a second visit, he told The Detroit News in a 2019 profile, he simply didn't write about it.

"A guy might have his last dollar in the place," he explained. "A customer will make a judgment on one visit. I'll go back and tell a restaurant what's wrong."

At Steven Lelli's Inn on the Green in Farmington Hills, owner Mark Zarkin assessed Mr. Raskin's impact for the story.

"He's like E.F. Hutton. When Danny writes, everyone listens," Zarkin said. "It's every restaurant owner's wish to be in Danny's column ... The next three weeks, they're calling like crazy."

The "Best of Everything" column started in 1964. It spun off from his original Jewish News column, Jewish Youth's Listening Post, which had focused initially on Jews fighting in World War II.

Photographer Linda Solomon said Monday that Mr. Raskin's Listening Post column about her first exhibit in 1980 helped propel the career that put her in the Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame.

“He really, really changed so many lives,” she said. “He was inspirational. And he had a memory like no one else.”

Some things, Mr. Raskin conceded, he didn’t recall, like who gave him the life-size suit of armor in his basement with three American flags in its tinny hands. But he had saved all of his columns, Solomon said, and remembered much of what was in them.

One night after dinner at his home, said Solomon, who became a close friend, she grabbed some editions from the 1950s and '60s from his workroom and began asking him questions: “OK, tell me the name of the waitress at Darbys who helped you in 1965.”

Darbys stood on West Seven Mile near Wyoming in Detroit. It burned to cinders in 1968.

“He rattled off her name,” she said, “and her last name, and the names of her kids. We all sat around in awe.”

Mr. Raskin was born in January 1919, when life expectancy for an American male was 53 ½ years.

He went to High School of Commerce in Detroit, then spent a year at Detroit Institute of Technology. At the first, he'd say, he learned to type, and at the second he learned a bit about journalism.

He was working overnights for The Detroit News when the start-up Jewish News lured him away. He sold ads for a comfortable living and wrote the columns on the side, finally giving up Listening Post to focus on Best of Everything.

He is survived by Scott Raskin, 59, president of Salt Lake City-based Quotient Technology. Mr. Raskin also spent considerable time with stepdaughter Pam Smith of Ferndale.

Scott is the product of Mr. Raskin's second marriage, which lasted six years. He said he asked his father about his first marriage, which followed eight years of dating but lasted only 10 months, and received a four-word summation:

"Great date, lousy wife."

His great love, Mr. Raskin told The Detroit News, was Frieda, whom he met at a bar called Jakk's in Southfield. They whirled through life for 35 years until she died of kidney disease in 2010.

Mr. Raskin, his son said, essentially died of being 102 years old. The only damage from the fall as Mr. Raskin made himself breakfast was a few broken ribs. But the stay in the hospital weakened him, Scott Raskin said, and his progress reversed before he died in the rehabilitation wing of a Bloomfield Hills assisted living facility.

Services are tentatively set for Thursday at the Ira Kaufman Chapel in Southfield.

Known for his oversized glasses, white mustache and matching toupee, Mr. Raskin was dapper most everywhere but the hospital.

Scott Raskin said his father was wearing his customary suit and tie when they went to lunch at the Stage Deli in West Bloomfield shortly before the onset of COVID-19.

Mr. Raskin, then 101, spoke briefly to another diner there, a bent and aged-looking woman Scott Raskin guessed to be around 80.

Then "he turned to me," he said, "and told me, 'I dated her mother. She was a looker.'"

