Algiers Motel lawyer Norman Lippitt dead at 85

Bloomfield Hills — Norman Lippitt, whose career spanned over five decades as a prosecutor, criminal defense attorney and judge, died Monday, July 26, after a battle with cancer.

Lippitt became known for successfully defending Detroit Police officers accused of killing three unarmed African American teens at the Algiers Motel during the 1967 riots.

The deaths proved to be one of the high-profile moments during five days of violence that were sparked by a raid of a blind pig at nearby 12th Street and Clairmount Avenue.

"Any criminal defense attorney will tell you that his or her job is to establish that the people or the government is unable to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt,” he told the Detroit News in 2017. “It’s the foundation of our system of justice.”

Lippitt began his career as prosecutor in the Wayne County Recorder's Court, transitioning to criminal defense law, according to his firm's website. Just before the Algiers Motel incident, he was hired as lead counsel for the Detroit Police Officers Association.

After serving for three and a half years as a judge on the Oakland County Circuit Court, he returned to private practice and became a founding partner of Lippitt O'Keefe, PLLC.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Canner, and his two children, Alan and Abby.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 28, from 6-8 p.m. at the Residence of Temple Israel, 5725 Walnut Lake Rd, West Bloomfield Township, MI 48323. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 28th 2021 at 7:00 PM at the same location.

More information here