Services held for last survivor of 1958 Carl D. Bradley sinking in Lake Michigan

Services were held Monday for the last survivor in the sinking of the Carl D. Bradley in Lake Michigan in 1958.

A memorial Mass celebrated Frank Mays, who died on Jan. 7 in Florida at age 89, in Rogers City, where he grew up, according to his obituary on the Beck Funeral Home website.

Mays was days from his 27th birthday on Nov. 18, 1958, when the 638-foot bulk carrier departed Gary, Indiana, for a final run to the lakeside community. While en route, the ship faced a large storm with 40-foot-high waves and sank less than 12 miles from Gull Island, according to the Great Lakes Lore Maritime Museum.

Of 35 crewmen, only Mays, who previously served about four years in the Navy, and First Mate Elmer H. Fleming survived.

Recounting the experience during a 2018 visit to the Dossin Great Lakes Museum in Detroit, Mays said he and Fleming were both fully dressed in warm clothes while others "were lying in their bunks and only had time to grab a lifejacket before we hit 38-degree water."

The pair remained in the water for 15 hours and Mays said he just kept repeating, "If we make it till daylight, we'll be fine."

"We held onto a life raft and talked as much as we could and tried not to fall asleep," he said. "When another ship found us in the morning, we were covered in ice, and doctors said we only had about a half-hour left because our bodies were shutting down."

Only 18 bodies were recovered. Historians say 23 of the sailors were from Rogers City. The shipwreck devastated the town.

Fleming died in 1969. Mays went on to detail their story in a book, "If We Make It ’til Daylight."

He left shipping and later worked in lumber and manufacturing before retiring in Florida, his obituary said.

Mays joined the Peace Corps in 2000 and served overseas, his family said. He traveled the world and continued delivering speeches on the Bradley tragedy.

Survivors include his children, Michael Vogler, Mark Vogler, Frank Vogler, Eric Mays and Laine Mays; five grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers Harry Mayes and Lloyd Mayes. His wife, Veronica "Toodie," died in 1998, according to the funeral home obituary.

Memorials may be made to the Great Lakes Lore Maritime Museum, 367 North Third Street, Rogers City, MI 49779 or St. Ignatius Catholic School, 545 South Third, Rogers City, MI 49779.