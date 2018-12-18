Buy Photo The people of Michigan elected a Secretary of State who promised to bring more openness to Michigan politics. SB 1176 would stymie that, and should be rejected. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Supporters of Michigan Senate Bill 1167, being pushed during a lame-duck session, are relying on generic appeals to “privacy” to generate support for the bill ("Protect Michigan nonprofit donors’ privacy," Dec. 17) But its likely effect, like others enacted across the country in the past few weeks, is to undercut the results of a recent election by preventing the incoming Secretary of State from fulfilling a campaign promise to make the role of money in Michigan politics more transparent.

Regulating money in politics requires encouraging robust public debate while also ensuring that people have the information they need to make informed political decisions. The way our laws strike this balance is through the public disclosure of election-related spending. The idea behind disclosure laws is simple: we need to know where political information is coming from and who our public officials are indebted to in order to evaluate their actions and hold them accountable for their choices.

Senate Bill 1167 stops that type of disclosure in its tracks by entrenching a rule prohibiting any state entity from requiring “501(c)” entities to provide information about who is funding them. There are different types of 501(c) organizations. Some, like churches and charities, don’t engage in campaign activities and aren’t affected by campaign disclosure laws.

But others, like 501(c)(4) “social welfare” organizations, are very politically active and have become the source of the huge amounts of anonymous spending – “dark money” – engulfing our political system today. These social welfare organizations didn’t always engage in political activity, which is why they haven’t been required to disclose their donors. But a series of internal decisions by the IRS and the Federal Election Commission changed that, and these groups can now keep their 501(c)(4) status even while they engage in extensive electioneering.

The effect of this has been devastating to political transparency. In the 2016 presidential election, more than $180 million in undisclosed money washed through our political system.

Dark money spending by social welfare organizations was four times higher in the 2018 midterm elections than it was in the 2014 midterms.

Fortunately, after years of inundation by this dark money, we are finally starting to see some movement toward a more sane system..

That is good news for transparency and accountability, but these decisions only apply to federal elections. Senate Bill 1176 is an effort to make sure no similar disclosure is ever required at the state level.

This is a mistake. Public officials should welcome transparency, not fear it. Transparency and accountability are critical in a healthy democracy. Campaign finance law has long recognized the important role disclosure plays in helping citizens evaluate political advertising, reach informed decisions, and ultimately hold elected officials accountable at election time.

There also is no conflict between effective disclosure rules and the privacy interests of ordinary citizens. Small donors can easily be protected by collecting but not publicly disclosing information about those who have made individual donations of $250 or less.

The people of Michigan elected a secretary of state who promised to bring more openness to Michigan politics. SB 1176 would stymie that, and should be rejected.

Lori A. Ringhand, J. Alton Hosch professor of law

University of Georgia School of Law

