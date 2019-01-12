“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”

This morning I broadcast my radio show “live” from the 2019 North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center Press Day. To get in today and tomorrow, you must be a “working” member of the media. (Don’t worry, I have a front-row press pass over the radio with your name on it at 760 AM, WJR, 5:30-9 a.m.)

You will be in good company with thousands of media folks from around the world. And the good news is that none of them cover politics (other than auto politics)!

Buy Photo Construction continues on the Ford display at Cobo center. (Photo: Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News)

As a note, we will be there Wednesday and Thursday for Industry Preview Days as well. We will have our special Charity Preview broadcast Friday evening from 6-8 p.m., right after I handle the host/emcee duties for the official ribbon-cutting for the last winter-time auto show.

As you know by now, it moves to a summer setting in June of 2020, after 30 years of being the first auto show of the year, no matter how bad the snow and cold would be. Executive Director of the DADA and NAIAS Rod Alberts is making tough but necessary changes that make for a very exciting future for the most important international auto show in a dwindling universe of them.

Go online and read the excellent column by The Detroit News’ Daniel Howes from Thursday, Jan. 10, under the headline “As auto show era ends, next chapter begins.”

By the way, Daniel will host a very special conversation about the history and coming changes of the show with Bill Ford, called “The Final Word,” this Thursday, Jan. 17, at 4:30 p.m. at Cobo. Free and open to the public.

Paul W. Smith is host of “The Paul W. Smith Show” on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.

