Rebecca Booth is an animal lover, who, along with her husband, John,shares their Grosse Pointe Shores home with three dogs, a macaw (long-tail parot), and eight chickens!

A few years ago, Booth, an avid needlepointer and embroiderer, became the new owner of the Knotted Needle, a brightly decorated and sizable shop at 20229 Mack in Grosse Pointe Woods, that caters to needlepointers, embroiderers,knitters and crocheters.

Rebecca Booth wears one of her needlepoint projects, a budgie, on her shoulder. (Photo: The Knotted Needle)

On Feb. 3 (NFL Super Bowl Sunday), from 1-5 p.m., Booth will use that space to host "Super Bowl Scrimmage II," a fundraiser for 4 Paws 1 Heart, co-founded in August of 2010 by Diana Rascano and veterinarian technicianGina Deluca, both of St. Clair Shores. The 501c3 organization uses donated funds to pay for "medical treatment for abandoned, abused, and stray companion animals."

After Rascano learned from Deluca how many animals are brought in to veterinary hospitals due to an illness or injury, and without anyone to pay the medical cost, the two came up with the idea to start the much-needed charity.

Diana Rascano (Photo: Diana Rascano)

Rascano, who operates 4 Paws 1 Heart out of her home, said, "We're not a rescue. We strictly fund medical treatment. We have a board of directors that has a role to play, but most of the decisions and contacts are made through me.

"We've paid $734,000 in medical bills for stray animals since we started, and that's with individual donations that people make, and businesses like the Knotted Needle that have fundraising events for us. We also have our own fundraising events throughout the year."

This is Hercules, who, after having both his back legs broken with a baseball bat at two months old, was taken to an emergency hospital by a local animal control officer. He was fostered by Gina Deluca during his therapy with a doctor who is now his “forever mom.” He must now wear a brace, but is doing just fine. (Photo: Tari Kern)

With assistance from the veterinarian community, Rascano said, 4 Paws 1 Heart has mostly helped animals in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, and a few outside those counties. "It started off with animals being brought in by a good samaritan to one hospital, and has since expanded to assisting individual rescuers, rescue groups, shelters, and continues with veterinarian hospitals.

"Very often the rescuer will want to keep the (treated) animal which is fine for us, or they'll try and find the animal a home. We also help rescue groups, and we offer a pet finder site (petfinder.com)," continued Rascano. "We don't have the animals. We're strictly paying for the medical cost, and every animal we help is always spayed or neutered. Since we started, we've assisted over 5,000 dogs and cats, and we did help one goat that was being abused at a pet store, which was eventually closed down."

Meet Chance, who was in a “high kill shelter” where it was discovered that his back legs were paralyzed. Thanks to a volunteer at the shelter, and after a year of hard work, Chance is now walking and has his own Facebook page -- A Second Chance for Chance. (Photo: Denise Najera)

Along with hours of stitching and chatting, those attending Super Bowl Scrimmage II will be treated to light refreshments (wine, cheese, crackers, cookies, etc.), surprises and drawings for door prizes throughout the afternoon. "Our vendors have very generously donated items for this fundraiser," said Booth. Raffle items will include a needlepoint design with leather box, a Mary Lake Thompson needlepoint canvas of a Labrador Retriever, and several skeins of lace-weight bison yarn.

Tickets are priced at $50, $75 and $100 each, and include either 10, 20 or 30 coupons for the raffle drawings, respectively. Guests can purchase as many tickets as they like, which, of course, will increase their chances for winning prizes.

Attendees can also donate "high quality brands" of dog and cat food to be given to 4 paws 1 Heart for shelter distribution. Bow Wow Baketique (20207 Mack in Grosse Pointe Woods), a nearby bakery for pets, will "set up a pop-up shop (inside the Knotted Needle) for your shopping pleasure."

"Last year, we raised $2,400, plus 450 pounds of (dog and cat) food," said Booth, who's hoping to "set a new record" this year.

Booth came up with the idea for hosting this stitching "huddle," not only to help animals in need of medical care, but as a way to do something fun for the shop's customers on Super Bowl Sunday. "There are a lot of people who don't want to watch the game, and who would rather be with friends doing something," said Booth, who herself prefers watching soccer or ice hockey.

Tickets for Super Bowl Scrimmage II can be purchased by calling the Knotted Needle at (313) 886-2828, visiting knottedneedle.com, or at-the-door the day of the event. Booth estimates there's enough space for over 30 stitchers.

Detroit News columnist Jocelynn Brown is a longtime Metro Detroit crafter. You can reach her at (313) 222-2150, jbrown@detroitnews.com or facebook.com/DetroitNewsHandmade.

Contact the Knotted Needle (20229 Mack, Grosse Pointe Woods) at (313) 886-2828, or 4 Paws 1 Heart at 4paws1heart.org. Email: diana.4paws1heart@gmail.com.

