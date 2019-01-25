Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., left, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., second from right, and Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, right, laugh as they wait for other freshman Congressmen to deliver a letter calling to an end to the government shutdown to deliver to the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP)

As usual the swamp creatures and their allies in the national mainstream media are blaming President Donald Trump and the Republican Party he leads for the partial government shutdown when, in reality, the spotlight should be on Democrats.

Democrats aren’t just refusing to protect the border. They advocate an open borders policy that not only has led to the cold-blooded murder of police officers, but has also adversely impacted black voters who find themselves competing against illegal aliens for jobs.

For years the national mainstream media focused on intra-party divisions within the GOP; first with the tea party in 2010 and then with Trump’s spectacular slaying of a Republican who’s who to capture the party’s presidential nomination and do what no Republican has ever done: Defeat the Clintons.

Yet, the deep divisions that have torn apart Democrats since 2008, when Barack Obama’s election as president was empowered by the unabashed left-wing coalition that is today the majority of the Democratic Party, have largely gone unreported.

It wasn’t that long ago when there were conservative or Blue Dog Democrats. Today, they are extinct. Worse yet, the party’s so-called progressive wing is using anti-Roman Catholic bigotry to assail Republicans.

This would have been unthinkable a decade — let alone a generation — ago, when Democrats routinely won the Roman Catholic vote, thanks to working-class voters of ethnic white extraction. Today, these voters have drifted toward the Republicans, thanks in no small part to the culture wars but also the recent high-profile cases of Democrats, including senators who hope to be their party’s presidential nominee in 2020, going after Trump nominees in Senate confirmation hearings for believing in the doctrine and practices of their church.

This should be on the front pages of The New York Times or The Washington Post, but it isn’t. The national mainstream media is complicit because they view Trump as the devil who must be defeated at all costs.

The complete lack of retrospectives on just how far left the Democratic Party has shifted over the past decade is amazing. Keep this in mind: This is a party in which a plurality, if not a majority, of self-identifying Democrats associate themselves with unabashed socialists Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the freshman congresswoman from the Bronx, and Bernie Sanders, the Vermont senator who is so far to the left that he runs as an independent.

Of course, Democratic divisions go well beyond A.O.C. and the frumpy old Sanders. In Michigan, the residents of a mostly black congressional district are stuck with Rashida Tlaib, an anti-Semite who thinks it’s acceptable to call Trump an expletive in the presence of her son. Meanwhile, Minnesota has Ilhan Omar, another first-term Democrat, who actually asked a judge to go easy in the sentencing of convicted ISIS terrorists.

This is the state of today’s Democratic Party.

Against this it’s no wonder then that the traditionally Democratic constituencies in Monroe, Bay and Saginaw counties voted for Trump, the first Republican to carry Michigan since 1988.

It will only get worse as the dozen-plus Democrats seeking their party’s presidential nomination pander to the left-wing crazies that control the party.

On the flip side, if Democrats keep this up they will surely re-elect Trump.

Dennis Lennox is a political commentator and public affairs consultant.

