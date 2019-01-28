“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’ ”

As I sit here in my hotel room getting ready to head home, I am struck by a revelation.

Buy Photo Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the 2019 Auto Show Charity Preview ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

I’ve just concluded my annual trip to Lansing for my radio show with another visit with our new governor, Gretchen Whitmer. You can tell immediately she knows her way around this town, and most importantly, around this Capitol.

She has hit the ground running with her legislative experience and knowledge, and I have every reason to believe she will be able to accomplish a lot. I do believe House Speaker Lee Chatfield and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey will work together with the governor to “fix the damn roads,” fix school funding, correct auto insurance inequity and a number of other problems we face as Michiganians, not as Republicans or Democrats.

I’m not suggesting anyone give up on their philosophies or values, just that they realize we the people have lost our appetite for politicians' game playing.

The revelation?

The Washington players have given us the gift of placing their ineptitude on full display for all to see.

It is reprehensible for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her “team” to criticize a president for wanting to deliver on his campaign promises. In fact, their revulsion to such a notion should cause anyone who has supported them to rethink what they have said to get into office, realizing that they apparently see “campaign promises” as meaningless “get me elected at all costs” drivel.

I hold both sides responsible, but I can’t roundly chastise the Republicans because real ones hardly exist in Washington.

Which brings us back to Lansing, where everyone appears to be smart enough not to look like Washington.

Paul W. Smith is host of “The Paul W. Smith Show” on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/2019/01/28/unlike-d-c-lansing-cooperates/2678506002/