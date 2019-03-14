Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a rally March 4, 2016, at Macomb Community College in Warren. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

When President Donald Trump makes a promise, he keeps it — and his pledge to restore jobs and vitality in Michigan has been no exception.

Just two weeks ago, Chrysler announced $4.5 billion in new investment in our state, an investment that brings with it a new assembly plant in Detroit and the creation of 6,500 new jobs.

It’s results like these that have led to the president’s popularity within our state and across the Midwest. In fact, The Wall Street Journal recently reported that President Trump currently holds a healthy lead in key battleground states over a generic Democrat opponent — a clear testament to the economic renaissance his policies have brought about.

“(President) Trump cumulatively leads a generic Democratic opponent, 46 percent to 40 percent, in four Midwestern states he carried in 2016 — Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin — along with Pennsylvania, which borders the Midwest,” the publication noted in a recent report.

Those who doubt Donald Trump’s chances of winning re-election in 2020 are missing the bigger picture. For more than two years, the President has implemented a slew of economic policies that have directly benefited the crucial swing states that sent him to the White House in the first place, bringing prosperity and jobs back to middle America.

Thanks to President Trump’s tax cuts, America’s middle class has been unleashed, creating a wave of economic expansion across the country. Similarly, the President has revitalized formerly dormant industries such as manufacturing by protecting U.S. workers from unfair trade deals and making it easier for companies to invest in America’s future.

Michigan’s economy has been booming as a result of all of these initiatives, registering a 4 percent unemployment rate in December — almost a full percentage point lower than when President Trump took office — and the surge of new jobs is likely to continue.

In November, economists at the University of Michigan predicted that the state will add 35,800 jobs in 2019, and another 39,300 jobs in 2020, reducing the state’s unemployment rate even further.

“Michigan’s sustained recovery will help the state’s unemployment rate creep down from an average 4.4 percent this year to 3.9 percent in 2019 and 3.8 percent in 2020,” the forecasters observed.

Over just the first three quarters of 2018, the report found that Michigan added 11,100 construction jobs, 7,400 health services jobs, and 6,900 manufacturing jobs. By 2020, Michigan is expected to gain an additional 8,300 jobs in the construction industry, along with 5,500 new manufacturing jobs.

Before he was elected in 2016, Donald Trump promised to implement an economic agenda that would restore prosperity to Michigan and put American workers first. That’s exactly what the President has done, and the results have been everything he said they would be.

President Trump has delivered for the people of Michigan, and the latest polling suggests they’ll return the favor at the ballot box in 2020.

Laura Cox is the Chair of the Michigan Republican Party.

