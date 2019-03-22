Michigan has no system in place to document, catalogue and share information on hateful acts- to assist communities in confronting and tackling prejudice, harassment and threat. It is time for that to change.

Buy Photo Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, right, addresses Michigan Civil Rights commissioners as Dr. Agustin V. Arbulu, left, director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, takes notes. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

The only statistics kept by the state of Michigan on hate crimes are those tracked by the Michigan State Police. They do a fantastic job of putting together a report on hate-related criminal activity every year. In 2017, law enforcement agencies across Michigan reported 523 criminal acts motivated by hate. There were 605 victims of those incidents. One hundred sixty-five incidents happened in a victim’s home.

Digging a little deeper into the available information, the MSP annual report shows that 67 percent of the reported crimes were motivated by racial bias, 17 percent of the incidents were motivated by religious bias and people in the LGBT community were victims in 13 percent of the cases. Intimidation and stalking, damage to property and non-aggravated assaults topped the list of bias-motivated criminal charges.

Despite the detailed data compiled annually by the Michigan State Police, the report has flaws. In order to be recorded in official reports, the incident must be, first and foremost, a criminal act that was motivated by bias on the part of the accused.

In addition, because this data is collected from police reports, reporting agencies must tick a box indicated it was a bias crime. Forgetting to tick that box is an easy paperwork error to make. Finally, the data is not reported until July of the year after the incident occurred. For instance, the data from 2017 included incidents from Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2017. It was released in July of 2018.

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) have been the leaders in the effort to document and report on hate and bias incidents, but their focus is national.

In Michigan, the ADL Michigan chapter, Equality Michigan and other human rights organizations do their best to monitor and document bias incidents as well. The Michigan Department of Civil RIghts also keeps an informal log of hate/bias incidents in the state, based on reports received from local law enforcement, community organizations, individuals and media coverage.

In general, “hate/bias incidents” refer to instances where a person makes bigoted, biased, or prejudiced comments to another individual based on race, religion, national origin, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, age, immigration status, or other personal characteristic. Bias incidents can also include images, symbols, objects, and non-verbal communication as in the case of writings on the walls of a restroom, such as “KKK”, “White power”, “All Mexicans should go back to where they came from” and other harassing symbolism and language. Such incidents are offensive, but they do not violate criminal law. But they do have the effect of terrorizing and threatening individuals and communities into keeping quiet and refusing to report such incidents, which in fact happens too often in this state. Timely follow up response to such incidents increases the chance that they will not repeat.

This lack of reporting, combined with the decentralized collection of data, makes it nearly impossible to identify trends. Canadian researcher Ifran Chaudhry runs a website documenting bias motivated incidents in Alberta which don’t rise to the level of crime. He told the CBC last summer that creating the database, combined with an interactive map of incidents, helps communities recognize that bias incidents are not happening somewhere else; they are happening in their own backyards.

Michigan does not have a system in place like Alberta’s, but we need one. It is difficult for any organization, the Department included, to have access to the kind of immediate, up-to-date data sets that would provide an accurate real time snapshot of hate/bias incidents in Michigan.

If we are to address and stem the scourge of hate and bias incidents in Michigan -- criminal or not -- we must have a clearer understanding of what is happening in the immediate moment. It is time we pool private and public resources to create a one-stop database or depository of hate/bias incidents occurring anywhere in the state. For example, working with our partner civil rights and community-specific organizations, the Department could receive their data, which combined with our information, would provide a more comprehensive picture of the state of hate/bias in Michigan.

But creating a database does not address the fact that victims of hate violence often fail to report such incidents to the proper authorities. Too often our department has heard from immigrants, people with disabilities, LGBT community members, Muslims, Arabs, Middle Easterners, South Asians and people with limited language proficiency that they do not feel safe reporting such incidents and they fear retaliation. We need to examine the problem of under-reporting more closely and provide the necessary education and training for these communities to feel emboldened to speak up and report incidents of hate and bias.

To reduce or even prevent an incident of hate from becoming something more serious and potentially deadly, we must empower victims to speak up and report these incidents in order to track them as they happen.

Agustin V. Arbulu is director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/2019/03/22/mich-needs-record-hate-and-bias-incidents/3232451002/