“ Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’ ”

We’re on the road again!

It’s time for our annual Paul W. Smith WJR Pure Michigan Tour!

Thanks to our 2019 tour sponsors, including our title sponsor, Pure Michigan, Shepler's Mackinac Island Ferry, family-owned and operated for over 70 years, Northwoods Wholesale Outlet in Pinconning and Dean Trailways of Michigan.

We actually started the tour this past Friday, broadcasting live from Hillsdale College. Its motto is "Pursuing Truth. Defending Liberty since 1844." Who knew Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak is chairman of its Board of Trustees?

Today we’re back in Detroit, live from the QLine Headquarters in the Penske Tech Center thanks to Huntington Bank.

Tuesday we broadcast from Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge with the help of Go Great Lakes Bay.

Then we will board Sheppler's Mackinac Island Ferry to head over to the Grand Hotel for our Wednesday morning broadcast from the parlor at Grand Hote. The invitation is out for you to start the summer with a weekend of island fun, filled with grand activities Memorial Day Weekend.

Thursday Morning we broadcast from the campus of Michigan State University and from their important Facility for Rare Isotope Beams, called F-Rib, thanks to ITC — Your Energy Super Highway.

We wrap up this year's tour broadcasting live from the Detroit Golf Club, home of the first PGA Tournament in the City of Detroit: The Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Thank you Quicken Loans for working so hard to bring us this great event and for sponsoring our final broadcast of the 2019 Paul W. Smith WJR Pure Michigan Tour.

