In November 2016, President Donald Trump defied the pundits by winning Michigan, and today Republicans are ready to help him win Michigan in November 2020.

On Tuesday, the 2020 Donald J. Trump for President campaign will officially get underway with a rally in Orlando, Florida.

As important as Michigan was last time, our 16 electoral votes will be absolutely decisive this time around. Certainly, the two-dozen liberals, socialists and self-described progressives vying for the Democratic nomination have learned that the Democrats’ fabled “blue wall” was merely a myth that the mainstream media wholly endorsed.

Every vote in this state is going to be fought over tooth and nail, dollar for dollar, and door knock by door knock.

In 2016, the fate of the nation hung in the balance. As it turns out, Michigan, along with Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, was one of the deciding contests. Trump secured the first Republican general election victory in the Great Lakes State since 1988 by less than one-quarter of a percentage point.

The outcome will most likely come down to a similar margin next year. In fact, given Ohio and Florida’s continued slide into Trump’s camp, chances are good that the whole race could come down to Michigan — and to an astonishingly few votes here, at that.

That means we’re the difference between a return to former President Obama’s lagging, jobless non-recovery and Trump’s robust economic growth and full employment. Michigan’s 4.1% unemployment rate is a full percentage point lower than it was when President Trump was elected, and the 3.9% mark we hit last year was the lowest unemployment rate this state has experienced since 2000.

We’re the only thing stopping Democrats from appointing more liberal activist judges to enact a far-left agenda that could never get passed in Congress.

“The Resistance” is howling for revenge. Ideologues like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar, are attempting to defeat the president while effectively hijacking the Democratic Party’s agenda.

The possibilities on their menu of big government progressive reforms include the expensive “Green New Deal,” fully socialized medicine, a return to recklessly apologetic foreign policy, and any other redistributionist fantasies they might dream up over the next four years.

Without Trump in the White House, the Democrat agenda in Washington wouldn’t simply be about furthering a progressive wish list, though. It would also be about making sure that the people responsible for Trump’s upset victory in 2016 can’t be assembled into a coherent political coalition ever again.

Michigan has a very good chance of being the one state that can prevent that madness. To say “every vote counts” is a tired cliché, but in Michigan in the 2020 race, there’s no other way to put it.

f we can even come close to recapturing the incredible energy among Michiganians that we had in 2016, we’re definitely going to Make America Great Again in 2020.

To prevent sliding back to the days of economic decline, we need a victory for America, and it starts right here and right now in Michigan.

Laura Cox is chair of the Michigan Republican Party.

