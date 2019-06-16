Boaters dock at the Detroit Yacht Club marina in 1958. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)

I'm on the road again.

Today marks the final day of The Paul W. Smith Harbor Tour presented by Colony Marine.

If all goes as planned, we are broadcasting from the Sarnia-Lambton Tourism Center in Ontario, Canada, wrapping up a whirlwind trip promoting all things boating.

Our journey began Tuesday morning, when we broadcasted live from the Algonac Harbor Club, where it all began for Mr. and Mrs. Pete Beauregard Sr. and has grown to all that is Colony Marine, including their son, Pete Beauregard Jr. and his newest venture with Walstrom Marine, another great family boating business.

The latest addition to the Algonac Harbor Club is the newly re-imagined Port O’ Call restaurant with Beauregard Sr.’s new partner, Chef Bobby Nahra. You know it has to be good!

It was good to see Tom and Kathy Vertin and to stay at their wonderful Inn on Water Street again. The Inn Kitchen restaurant is every bit as good as I remember it.

And it was good to finally meet the young man we had heard so much about, J.T. Mestdagh. Though born with a death sentence, yet today, teaching people how to really get the most out of their lives in his new book worth getting, “Untether: Inspiration for Living Free and Strong No Matter What The Challenge.”

Wednesday we spent time with Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry CEO Jerry Fetty, broadcasting right along side his 12 ferries in a business he has very much improved since taking the helm. We had a great dinner at the Yankee Rebel, where we always have our WJR Golden Ticket Event, then we close out the night at Horn’s Bar.

It’s a tough job, but someone's got to do it.

