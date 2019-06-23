“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”

Tonight’s the night!

In its 61st year, the Ford Fireworks will electrify the Detroit skyline with more pyrotechnic effects than ever before.

Buy Photo The 2018 Ford Fireworks burst over the Ambassador Bridge along the Detroit River on June 25, 2019. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

That truly is saying a lot, given that this Parade Company-produced party is already recognized as one of the country’s largest and most magnificent fireworks displays in the country!

Tony Michaels, president and CEO of the Parade Company, has put together all the great music that you will hear in sync with the over 10,000 shells sent skyward by the amazing Zambelli Fireworks, who have been the first family of “Ooohs and Aahhs” for generations.

The theme for tonight’s extravaganza is, “Detroit. Ready! Set! Go!”, which kind of sums up the sponsor's philosophy that makes all of this happen — the Ford Motor Company Fund, the philanthropic arm of Ford Motor Company.

As the fund's president, Jim Vella, puts it, “Ford has a long history of supporting local traditions that bring Detroiters together, and we are proud to have the Ford name on this great fireworks display put on by the Parade Company. As one of the city’s premier community events, the Ford Fireworks gives people of all ages and backgrounds the opportunity to celebrate our independence and honor those who have fought for our freedom.”

Tune into our special WJR 760 AM broadcast tonight at 8, right up until “Blast Off” at 9:55 p.m.

And in booze news, I can’t believe how many people have asked me how to get the Iron Fish Distillery bourbon whiskey finished in maple syrup barrels that I tested and talked about last week on my Michigan harbor tour broadcast. All I can tell you is Iron Fish has a selection of award-winning craft spirits.

Try Ironfishdistillery.com

Cheers!

Paul W. Smith is host of “The Paul W. Smith Show” on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/2019/06/23/opinion-fireworks-light-up-detroit-skyline/1513012001/