Buy Photo The Ford Fireworks burst over downtown. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’ ”

I loved the Ford Fireworks last Monday!

Tony Michaels, the grand Poobah of Oooohs and Ahhhs and president and CEO of the Parade Company did his usual incredible job, coordinating the volunteers and The First Family of Fireworks, The Zambelli’s.

I am now officially satisfied I’ve seen all of the fireworks I need for 2019. Oh, but I know there is always room for more. I bet we will see some more on our annual family vacation up at Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. The icing on the cake, I guess.

What I am not looking forward to is the onslaught now underway with the Michigan Amateur Fireworks Militia.

A new law went into effect, House Bill 5939, that effectively reduced the number of days that unrestricted fireworks can be used from 30 to 12.

Local governments have more power to regulate fireworks by tightening consumer sales and use. That means you can shoot off fireworks starting this past Saturday till July 5. Just remember not to do it after 11:45 each night. This “right” does not override any restriction set by ordinance by your community, so be sure to check your specific rules and regulations.

I don’t mean to rain on anyone’s parade, and I know this is a family tradition in many backyards and on many driveways over the next few days, but I guess having to report the number of lost fingers, hands and eyes each year (along with noise pollution and potentially fire damaged homes) has hardened me to the idea of doing anything but leaving the pyrotechnics to the trained experts. Please be careful.

Paul W. Smith is host of “The Paul W. Smith Show” on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.

