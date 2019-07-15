“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”

When David V. Johnson was just 28 years old, he was told he was permanently paralyzed from breaking his neck in a pool accident. But, according to a Wall Street Journal article, David was walking again within a year — and he hasn’t stopped moving since.

This past Friday, we had the chance to broadcast the celebration of his greatest Michigan achievement: Bay Harbor, and its 25th anniversary!

Snuggled up against five miles of Lake Michigan coastline, the “Quarries, Crushers and Cement Plant of the Petoskey Portland Cement Company” (a polluting eyesore at its best, and an abandoned lost cause at its worst) turned into the billion-dollar paradise it is today.

If you’ve been around long enough, you know what I’m talking about. If you haven't, or if you’d like a great gift for yourself or someone special, find the coffee table book, “We Did It! Vision … creation … lifestyle … Bay Harbor!”, a loving chronicle of the birth of Bay Harbor put together by Samara D. Johnson, who, by the way, as the talented daughter of David, really lived every moment of the fascinating journey of one of the world's biggest and most successful reclamation projects ever.

David V. Johnson’s latest truly incredible project (also solely owned by him, with no debt) is called “Oil Nut Bay." It's a limited collection of Villas & Estates in Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands. Google it.

Also, congratulations to Stephen Kircher and his family’s Inn at Bay Harbor, an Autograph Collection Hotel, celebrating their 20th anniversary. It's one of only two “Autograph Collection” hotels in all of Michigan. It’s been completely renovated, and it's better than ever.

