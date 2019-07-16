Then-Gov. Rick Snyder testifies before a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing March 17, 2016, on the circumstances surrounding lead found in tap water in Flint. (Photo: Andrew Harnik / AP)

Rick Snyder deserves no sympathy

Nolan Finley's bid for sympathy on behalf of former Gov. Rick Snyder neglects to mention several salient facts: First, the Snyder administration was based on a bottom line culture (i.e., if it costs money, don't do it). In that atmosphere, saving $100 a day by not adding needed chemicals to the water makes sense. Second, the federal government saved GM and Chrysler. I'd like to see the tough puppet save Michigan's economy without those jobs. Lastly, he stabilized the economy on the backs of the poor and retirees. Now it's mob rule because people objected to his being held up as some sort of paragon. Cry me a river.

Carmen Sarotte

Berkley

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, R-Cascade Township, holds a town hall meeting at Grand Rapids Christian High School's DeVos Center for Arts and Worship on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. The congressman came under scrutiny May 18 when he posted a series of Tweets to outline his support for impeachment proceedings. (Photo: Cory Morse, AP)

Amash wrong about GOP's blind loyalty

I just read the article on U.S. Rep. Justin Amash leaving the Republican Party (Amash on leaving GOP: 'People are sick of these parties', July 10). As a person who was born and raised in Michigan, I know people throughout the state and take issue with Amash’s statement that the entire GOP has lost its core principles and is essentially blindly following Donald Trump.

On the contrary, many of us carefully thought through the issues and agree with the pro-life and pro-business values Trump and the current GOP is standing for, and we are not pragmatic at all. I am one of those Michigan natives who now opposes Amash as well.

Lee Enochs

Detroit

Enbridge Line 5 backup plan needed

As a longtime manager of one of the nation’s and one of Michigan’s largest propane companies, I continue to follow with great interest the headlines generated about Enbridge Line 5, the major oil and natural gas liquids pipeline that extends through our state.

The pipeline, which supplies approximately 150 million gallons of propane annually to Michigan residents, has been operating safely for more than 65 years but has sparked fears among some, including Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who has initiated legal proceedings to shut down the line without a backup plan in place.

Michigan is second only to California in annual residential propane consumption. Propane is used for important things such as home heating, water heating, and cooking and helps keep families warm and safe during our harsh Michigan winters. A propane supply disruption in our state and region will create unnecessary challenges for propane companies that provide this vital fuel and to residents who rely on it.

Larger companies like Ferrellgas do have an advantage because we have a very large vehicle fleet and supply contracts at numerous terminals across the country. But because a high percentage of Michigan residents are served by smaller family-owned companies that do not have the same resources, more comprehensive contingency plans need to be put in place before even talking about shutting this pipeline down.

Industry and state officials must come together and find a middle ground on this important issue. Shutting down Line 5 without a good backup plan is bad for the propane industry, bad for our state, bad for the more than 100,000 Michigan families that use propane, and just plain irresponsible.

Winter will be here before we know it, and the current lack of any realistic backup plan puts Michigan propane users at risk.

Don Steckman

Ferrellgas general manager

Negaunee, Michigan

