The 50th anniversary of man's walk on the moon
Astronaut Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin Jr. poses for a photograph beside the U.S. flag deployed on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969. Aldrin and fellow astronaut Neil Armstrong were the first men to walk on the lunar surface, where temperatures ranged from 243 degrees above to 279 degrees below zero. Astronaut Michael Collins flew the command module. July 20, 2019 will mark the 50th anniversary of the historic footstep. Neil A. Armstrong, AP
On July 16, 1969, Neil Armstrong waving in front, heads for the van that will take the crew to the rocket for launch to the moon at Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, Fla. Armstrong would become the first of 12 Americans to walk on the moon from 1969 to 1972. AP
Thousands of newsmen and photographers line the banks of a lagoon at the Cape Kennedy Press Site on July 16, 1969 as the Saturn 5 Rocket with Apollo 11 astronauts aboard thunders from its launch pad three and a half miles away. AP
The Apollo 11 Lunar Module ascent stage is photographed from the command service module during rendezvous in lunar orbit, July 20, 1969. The large dark colored area in the background is Smith's Sea. The Earth rises above the lunar horizon. Anonymous, AP
Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot, descends the steps of the Lunar Module ladder to walk on the moon, July 20, 1969. This picture was taken by astronaut Neil A. Armstrong with a 70mm surface camera. Neil A. Armstrong, AP
A footprint left by one of the astronauts of the Apollo 11 mission shows in the soft, powder surface of the moon on July 20, 1969. Commander Neil A. Armstrong and Air Force Col. Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin Jr. became the first men to walk on the moon after blasting off from Cape Kennedy, Fla., on July 16, 1969. They headed back home from the lunar surface on July 21, 1969. The end of man's first voyage to another planet ended with a splashdown 950 miles southwest of Hawaii, thus achieving President John F. Kennedy's challenge to land men on the moon before the end of the 1960s. Anonymous, AP
A crowd in Central Park, New York, waits for news that the Apollo 11 crew has landed on the moon, July 20, 1969. Marty Lederhandler, AP
Excited fans stand and cheer the announcement over the public address system of a safe lunar landing for Apollo 11, during the Philadelphia Phillies-Chicago Cubs doubleheader at Connie Mack Stadium in Philadelphia, July 20, 1969. Bill Ingraham, AP
American servicemen pause on a downtown Saigon, Vietnam street to read a local newspaper account of the Apollo 11 lunar landing, July 21, 1969. From left are Air Force Sgt. Michael Chivaris, Clinton, Mass.; Army Spec. 4 Andrew Hutchins, Middlebury, Vt.; Air Force Sgt. John Whalin, Indianapolis, Ind.; and Army Spec. 4 Lloyd Newton, Roseburg, Ore. Hugh Van Es, AP
A sidewalk cafe in the center of Milan, Italy, placed a TV set outdoors to follow the 24-hour program the Italian Radio and Television Service arranged to follow the Apollo 11 astronauts' moon landing, July 20, 1969. Few people went to bed during the night as hundreds gathered in front of the many outdoor TV sets to take advantage of the cooler night air. AP
A family in Tokyo watches their TV screen, where President Richard Nixon is superimposed on a live TV broadcast of the Apollo 11 astronauts' salute from the moon, July 21, 1969. AP
In this July 20, 1969 photo, taken from a television monitor, Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong, right, trudges across the surface of the moon. Edwin E. Aldrin is seen closer to the craft. AP
Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot, stands on the lunar surface after the Apollo 11 landing on July 20, 1969. The Lunar Module is seen in the background. AP
Astronaut Edwin Aldrin walks by the footpad of the Apollo 11 Lunar Module. NASA, AP
Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin carries scientific experiments to a deployment site south of the lunar module Eagle. One experiment involved the inner composition of the moon, and another tried to determine the exact distance from Earth. Photo was taken by Neil Armstrong of the Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969. Neil Armstrong, AP
View of the Earth from the moon, taken from Apollo 11 in July of 1969. AP
The front page of The Detroit News, July 21, 1969.
The front page of The Detroit News, July 21, 1969. The Detroit News
U.S. Navy personnel, protected by biological isolation garments, recover the Apollo 11 crew from the re-entry vehicle, which landed safely in the Pacific Ocean on July 24, 1969, after an eight-day mission to the moon. AP
The Apollo 11 crew waits at the command module to be picked up by U.S. Navy personnel in the Pacific Ocean on July 24, 1969. AP
Apollo 11 astronauts stand next to their spacecraft in 1969, from left: Col. Edwin E. Aldrin, lunar module pilot; Neil Armstrong, flight commander; and Lt. Michael Collins, command module pilot. Anonymous, AP
President Richard Nixon looks at the Apollo 11 astronauts in the isolation unit aboard the USS Hornet after splashdown and recovery, July 24, 1969. The astronauts, from left, are Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin. AP
The Apollo 11 crew in their isolation trailer, from left: Neil Armstrong, Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin and Michael Collins, are greeted by their wives Pat Collins, left, Jan Armstrong and Joan Aldrin, after the spacemen arrived at Ellington AFB near the Manned Spacecraft Center, Houston, Texas, on July 27, 1969. Dave Taylor, AP
New Yorkers line 42nd Street to cheer Apollo 11 astronauts, Aug. 13, 1969. In the lead car from left are: Edwin Aldrin, Michael Collins and Neil Armstrong, who return the greeting with waves. The motorcade traveled east on 42nd Street, toward the United Nations. AP
Amid ticker tape and American flags, Apollo 11 astronauts wave to revelers during a parade up lower Broadway on Aug. 13, 1969, in New York. The spacemen, from left, are Michael Collins, Edwin Aldrin Jr. and Neil A. Armstrong. Eddie Adams, AP
Apollo 11 astronauts, from left, Edwin Buzz Aldrin, Mike Collins and Neil Armstrong pose for photographers at the Space and Rocket Center, Saturday, July 15, 1989, Huntsville, Ala. Armstrong and Aldrin were the first men to walk on the moon; Collins piloted the command module. Dave Martin, AP
Apollo 11 astronauts Michael Collins, left, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin are awarded the Samuel P. Langley medal at a ceremony at the Smithsonian's Air and Space Museum in Washington, July 20, 1999. The event marked the 30th anniversary of the historic 1969 mission to the moon. The three were presented with the highest honor bestowed by the Smithsonian Board of Regents, by Vice President Al Gore at the ceremony. Doug Mills, AP
From left, Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins and Neil Armstrong gather in the White House Oval Office in Washington, on July 20, 2009, the 40th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Alex Brandon, AP
Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin speaks to a reporter in front of the Saturn 5 Aft End, the F-1 rocket engines of the first stage of the Apollo 11/Saturn 5 launch vehicle, July 20, 2004, in Washington. While Neil Armstrong passed away in 2012, both Michael Collins, 89, and Aldrin, 80, are alive today. Manuel Bacle Ceneta, AP
Visitors gather around the Apollo 11 command module Columbia that carried astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins on their historic voyage to the moon and back from July 16-24, 1969, at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington, Aug. 25, 2012. Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP
The console for Booster Systems Engineer, the first position on the first row known as "The Trench," has an overview of the display and projection screens as workers continue restoring the Apollo mission control room to replicate the Apollo mission era 50 years ago at the NASA Johnson Space Center, June 17, 2019, in Houston. The screens are displaying, from left, spacecraft telemetry data, the position of astronauts in relation to Lunar Lander while on the moon and the position of the Command Module as it orbits the moon. Michael Wyke, AP
    The passage of half a century has blurred many of the reasons that the United States was able to accomplish what seemed like science fiction: the July 20, 1969, landing of Apollo 11 on the moon.

    The Apollo program’s stunning technical success depended on a government leadership culture, an industrial organization, a tolerance for risk and a political environment that do not exist today – even as NASA insists it will land humans on the moon in five years.

    Could it be duplicated? “Lots of luck with that,” said Jay Honeycutt, an Apollo-era engineer in flight operations who later became chief of the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. “We could if they let us.”

    Honeycutt was among more than a dozen Apollo-era leaders and contemporary space experts who agreed, in interviews, that changes in American society have made the idea of landing humans on the moon far more challenging now than it was 50 years ago.

    “Technically it would be easier today, because we have more tools,” said Gerry Griffin, an Apollo-era flight director who later became chief of the Johnson Space Center in Texas. “Politically and financially it would be a different question. I am not sure we could ever get that reestablished.”

    “It is easier to build a spacecraft than to build a team,” said Eugene Kranz, mission director of Apollo 11. “You have enough knowledge in the industry, but you need top-level leadership that is capable of knocking heads to get people to work as a team.”

    “I fear that we no longer have the ability to do what we did in the 1960s,” wrote Don Eyles, a mathematics graduate who in his 20s helped produce the navigation software for the lunar module. Until then, “nobody knew much about programming a spacecraft guidance computer,” so the job went to someone just out of college, one player in a project that employed 400,000 Americans.

    “We haven’t had the conviction since then,” he said in an interview.

    The success of Apollo 11 depended on a lot of things that seem unlikely today.

    The country’s social needs were set aside to provide NASA funding that at its peak reached an inflation-adjusted $47 billion or more in a single year. NASA consumed 4.5% of the federal budget, compared with about 0.5% today, meaning that if it were to have the same share now its budget would not be the current $21.5 billion, but nearly $200 billion.

    The space race gave a political justification for the project, but most likely played little role in its success.

    “People say the reason Apollo was successful is that we were trying to beat the Russians,” Honeycutt said. “That may have been true in Washington, but I can tell you in the Mission Control Center and the other centers, beating the Russians was not in anybody’s mind.”

    What did make the space program succeed, in part, was that it took place at an extraordinary moment in American history when youth were playing a bigger and more influential role than ever before, exemplified by a young president, a youth culture that demanded change and an army of young engineers who wanted to remake the world.

    “We had flight controllers who were straight out of college,” Griffin said. “We had all these young guys who were raring to go. The leadership pushed decisions down in the organization, they didn’t elevate them. They trusted people below them. The idea was, let’s not worry about who gets credit; let’s not second-guess everybody. We knew the topics better than they did. That’s not what we have now. I could feel it in NASA before I left.”

    Another change in NASA since then has been its higher safety margins – in other words, its aversion to risk.

    “People get more and more into risk-avoidance,” said Honeycutt. “You don’t want to be unsafe, but there is only one way to be completely safe and that is not to launch. As you move up the chain, acceptance of risk gets tighter and tighter.”

    With today’s thinking, Honeycutt said, the lunar program would have been canceled after the near disaster of Apollo 13, when an explosion damaged the spacecraft part way to the moon. It was the quick thinking of the NASA flight staff under the direction of Kranz that ensured the crew’s safe return.

    Among outsiders, there are darker concerns about what the changes at NASA represent about the nation.

    “The way our society has changed, it is not clear whether we are equipped to make use of scientific and engineering resources,” said James Moore, a USC engineering professor who decided to become an engineer because of the Apollo moon landing. “Public authority seems to be more focused on process and less focused on performance.”

    In addition, the political landscape and the ability to forge coalitions have changed.

    “There was no partisanship on the (House) Science Committee,” said Don Fuqua, the Florida Democrat who chaired the House human spaceflight subcommittee during the latter part of the Apollo program, and later the full Science Committee. “I never took anything to the House floor that the ranking member (New Mexico Republican Manuel Lujan Jr.) and I did not agree on. We were good personal friends. We went to launches together. We went to dinner together. Our wives were good friends.”

    “I don’t think we could have that collaboration today,” he added. “If you cross the aisle to talk to somebody, it is like collaborating with the enemy.”

    Efforts to grow the human spaceflight mission have repeatedly foundered. The U.S. space agency has not fully developed a new rocket engine since the space shuttle in the 1970s, and the industrial base has withered.

    In 2010, President Obama canceled the Constellation program, which was begun in 2005 with the goal of returning to the moon as a first step to Mars. Obama set a new goal of a human landing on an asteroid using parts left over from main engines on the space shuttle and an enlarged version of the space shuttle solid rocket booster.

    Those would be coupled with the Orion capsule that could carry four astronauts. It is this foundation that NASA is planning to use for the lunar mission in 2024.

    Public support for returning to the moon is not the same as in the 1960s. A Pew Research poll last year found that only 13% of Americans thought putting astronauts on the moon should be a top NASA priority; the majority said the agency should focus on monitoring climate or tracking asteroids.

    The current NASA administrator, Jim Bridenstine, said it will cost far less to return to the moon, thanks to the investments made in the 1960s and to the lower cost of electronics today. He puts the cost at $20 billion or less, not including the $10.5 billion spent annually on the human spaceflight program that largely supports the International Space Station. But so far, the agency has requested only $1.6 billion of that $20-billion requirement.

    But he is optimistic and says the private sector is eager to invest in the project. “We didn’t know there was water ice on the moon until 2009,” he said. “What else is there that we don’t know?”

    Where genuine breakthroughs have occurred, it has not been in the NASA human spaceflight program.

    Commercial space companies, such as Elon Musk’s SpaceX, have risen to prominence. The Hawthorne-based company currently carries cargo for NASA to the space station with its Falcon 9 rockets and Dragon cargo capsule, and will soon use those rockets and a Crew Dragon vehicle to ferry astronauts to the station.

    SpaceX stunned the aerospace industry in 2015 when it vertically landed a first-stage booster back on land. Since then, it has landed boosters more than 40 times and has flown previously used boosters more than 20 times.

    The SpaceX culture has parallels with 1960s-era NASA. Significant input comes from the lowest parts of the organization, and its employees tend to be “a young group that doesn’t really know what’s impossible because they haven’t been beaten down,” said Garrett Reisman, a former NASA astronaut who is a senior adviser for the company and teaches at USC. “They go out and do impossible things.”

    And NASA’s unmanned probes and orbital observatories are a point of national pride. NASA, led by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in La Canada Flintridge, has landed eight increasingly sophisticated generations of machines on Mars. But even those accomplishments had to overcome changes in the NASA organization.

    “At NASA, there is a whole lot more bureaucracy than there was in the 1970s or even the 1980s,” said Charles Elachi, who led JPL for 15 years ending in 2016. “It would take months to years to make decisions on something that could be done in weeks.”

    Ralph Vartabedian and Samantha Masunaga wrote this article for The Los Angeles Times.

