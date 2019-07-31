At the debates this week, socialist Democrat candidates again made promises they can’t keep and tried to cash checks taxpayers can’t afford to write. From government-run healthcare to open borders, Democrats prioritize bigger government, higher taxes and illegal immigrants over the needs of the American people. For these reasons, and many more, it’s critical we reelect President Donald J. Trump.

President Donald Trump pauses as he speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, July 26, 2019. Trump announced that Guatemala is signing an agreement to restrict asylum applications to the U.S. from Central America. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP)

Members of the campaign’s Women For Trump coalition participated in an Economic Empowerment round table this week in downtown Detroit. Over a dozen women business owners like myself participated in the discussion focused on how the president’s policies have not only empowered but advanced women in today’s modern economy.

As a result of historic tax cuts and deregulation, more than 5.5 million jobs have been created. In my own business, I have experienced growth and success thanks to deregulation and tax cuts. Just as important, my employees have felt the economic growth too.

Strong economic indicators are always felt in the real estate market. During my career my small business has seen every wave in the industry. However, nothing compares to the unprecedented boom we’ve witnessed in Trump’s time in office. If you turn on the television, it’s very likely that you’ll hear the strong economy has only benefited a select few. This couldn’t be further from the truth — Trump’s economy is working for all Americans. Home ownership is on the rise, primarily among traditional underrepresented groups and more Michiganians are within reach of the American Dream.

The growth and success of my enterprise is one of many, thanks to Trump’s policies. Americans across the country, and from all walks of life, are experiencing this strong economic headwind. A boom in hiring and increased wages has created a unique problem in today’s labor force — we need MORE workers! Now, businesses of all sizes are competing for American workers by reinvesting in their employees, boosting benefits and offering competitive salaries.

Of course, Trump and his administration are committed to addressing this through increased vocational training. As manufacturing jobs throughout the country return from abroad, the president is prioritizing vocational training and rebuilding our nation’s trade labor force. Just last week, Trump met with over 300 manufacturing companies. As a result of that meeting, they pledged to create training opportunities for 1.2 million American workers!

While Trump met with manufacturing companies, Ivanka Trump and Vice President Mike Pence visited Miller Electric in Florida. Thanks to the president’s tax cuts, they’ve hired over 300 people, and made more than $20 million in capital investments. The results are clear: People across America are thriving under the Trump economy.

From educational opportunity with STEM training to the historic tax cuts by the dministration, voters know Trump will continue to deliver for the American people and will win re-election in 2020.

Amy Azzo, a resident of the Detroit area, IS a real estate agent and an Iraqi immigrant.

