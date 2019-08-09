In this Aug. 5, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump speaks about the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington. As Trump attempts to return to the role of national unifier after yet another set of shooting tragedies, his efforts to heal a divided nation are further complicated by his own role in stoking the kind of incendiary rhetoric that appears to have inspired one of the shooters. (Photo: Evan Vucci, AP)

Trump is representing 'most Republicans'

Ingrid Jacques in her column ("Words really do matter, Mr. President," Aug. 6) said that Trump’s “tirades” detract from the issues that most Republicans care about. She obviously doesn't understand who Trump’s supporters are.

We are real Americans who love our country and we absolutely love the fact that we finally have a president who speaks for us.

What Jacques calls tirades, we call being real and being honest. It may be blunt, but we don’t care. He speaks for us. We are the “most Republicans” that you speak of. Jacques sounds very disconnected from who we really are.

Chuck Stemple, Shelby Township

Democrats hypocritically condemn Trump

I agree with the point of Ingrid Jacques' article, but one thing I find fascinating is that the left always is quick to blame the president for his remarks. Yet every day there is an all out assault on him and/or toward him, and those words are deemed to be OK. They are hate-filled and often have a very violent undertone, yet those are OK, and there is no sense that the left may be contributing to the problem.

I understand it is hard to look in the mirror, but if they are as compassionate, understanding and aware as they claim to be, this should be a no-brainer, don't you think?

David Donaldson, Saginaw

Require gun safety training

The fabric of our civilization is being ripped to shreds by nonsensical gun violence. Why can't we incorporate required gun use and safety training into our laws just as we have for motor vehicles? Did the laws eliminate car accidents? No, but it lifted the country's awareness to the gravity of responsibility and the ability to perform at an agreed upon standard.

As a citizen who does not own a gun, I would consider it a protection of my rights that all gun owners be required to have classroom and hands-on training before being allowed to carry a weapon.

Everyone who owns a gun should have to carry a permit showing they have had the training just as I have to show my driver's license. What is the cost compared to what we have already lost and continue to lose in our schools, places of worship, community gatherings and societal expectations?

We need education more than restriction. Creating an environment where mentoring and instruction are a part of the culture would change the current norm of nothing being accomplished.

Tammy Haynie, Lincoln, Nebraska

