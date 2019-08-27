A group of 30 U.S. senators is urging GM, Fiat Chrysler and a dozen other automakers to rebuke the Trump administration's effort to roll back gas mileage standards and join an agreement on fuel economy rules reached between California and four car manufacturers, including Ford. (Photo: John Raoux, AP)

Extend alternative fuels tax credit

September is the next opportunity for Congress to take swift action to extend the expired alternative fuels tax credit, which is of key importance to fleet operators.

Investment in proven on-road technology — which is readily available and domestically manufactured — depends on maintaining cost efficiency. The alternative fuels tax credit, which provides a credit on the sale of certain alternative transportation fuels, is key to ensuring fleets, delivery trucks, waste-hauling vehicles, school and transit buses operate on clean alternative fuels. It allows businesses, both large and small, to make the case for investing in cleaner, but more expensive vehicles.

Unfortunately, the credit has lapsed for over 20 months, even though it has bipartisan support in both chambers. Congressional action is crucial for the credits to be restored. Congress will have a chance to address these credits as they consider various government funding bills in September.

Sens. Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow and Rep. Rashida Tlaib should vote to extend these tax credits as soon as possible to restore consistency, clarity and parity in the federal tax code — so that all public and private fleets have added incentive to switch to clean, abundant domestic fuels such as propane auto gas and natural gas.

Todd Mouw, president

ROUSH CleanTech

Livonia

What's wrong with sports on Sundays?

I disagree with Catholic Archbishop Allen Vigneron and Diane Hofsess, who wrote "Why Catholics should not play sports on Sundays," Aug. 25. Athletics are a fun, wholesome, and healthy recreation for the entire family.

Children playing sports in a gym or on a grassy field with grandma and grandpa watching and rooting from the sidelines is a worthy and appropriate way to spend a few afternoon hours on the day of rest.

So what’s wrong with that?

Daniel Hill, Ferndale

Buy Photo Readers react to Archbishop Alan Vigneron's pastoral note banning Sunday sports for Detroit's Catholic organizations. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Sports not to blame for lower Mass attendance

Catholics skipping Mass on Sunday is not related to Sunday sports. I favorably recall at my parish in the early 1960s (purported to be the golden age of Detroit and likely that of the Archdiocese of Detroit) both full attendance at Masses (6:30, 8, 9, 10 and noon) and a very full athletic schedule, including grade school and high school football games and CYO basketball games played in the gym from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Only people who regularly attend Mass provided input to this edict rather than those who do not.

Declining Mass attendance is more related to cultural changes, like a departure from stay-at-home moms, an increase in divorce and changes in perceived morality. In my day, Sunday Catholic League and CYO were held in high esteem. It was a time of interacting with adult role models and learning to abide by rules and learning good sportsmanship. For youths, the value of this activity is certainly as high as Sunday parish fairs, picnics and concerts.

Mike Murie, Wixom

