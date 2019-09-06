Reauthorize the Satellite Act

Did you know there are nearly a million people across the country and many thousands here in Michigan who are in jeopardy of losing their network satellite programming?

If Congress doesn't reauthorize the Satellite Act, customers could lose service, Lewis writes. (Photo: AP)

In fact, you could be one of them.

That’s the reality we’re looking at if Congress does not act to reauthorize the Satellite Act (STELA) before the end of the year. Among other things, the Satellite Act allows providers like AT&T to deliver network programming to customers no matter where they are located.

Our ability to do that is severely hampered if the Satellite Act is not reauthorized, and the immediate fallout will leave more than 870,000 satellite subscribers across the country with blank screens.

Mind you, these are paying customers who have done no wrong, and through no fault of their own, they are about the lose the satellite service they have likely enjoyed for many years.

We want to do better than this for the people we serve.

At AT&T, it is our mission to deliver quality content and cutting-edge service to our customers and that includes providing access to network programming at a reasonable price to not just some, but to all the people we serve.

And if Congress acts soon, that can still be possible.

Please join us in encouraging our members of Congress to reauthorize the Satellite Act in 2019.

David Lewis, president

AT&T Michigan

Are EVs really the future?

Rep. David LaGrand (“Infrastructure needed to spread electric cars,” Sept. 4) is making the same mistake as the California Air Resources Board, GM, and Ford. Electric vehicles (EVs) may be the future, but maybe not. There is no need to specify EVs as the solution to excessive CO2 emissions.

You can build all the infrastructure you want, but if the vehicles do not provide value to millions of consumers, it’s a total waste of money.

Buy Photo Truck sales drove Fiat Chrysler's profits in the quarter ending in June. (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)

The problem is that there is no pressure on the auto companies or consumers to stop using gasoline for new light duty (LD) vehicles. We buy 17 million LD vehicles per year over 98% of which are powered by gasoline.

You can’t solve the problem by simply increasing mileage requirements or selling a few hundred thousand EVs, which, by the way, are not zero emission when it comes to CO2.

Gasoline is by far the single largest emitter of net, new CO2 at 3.5 trillion pounds/yr.

The straightforward answer is to ban the sale of any new light duty vehicle in the U.S. after model year 2023 that burns gasoline (or diesel) as the primary fuel, but do not specify what needs to be used in its place.

It may be electric or it may not be. Leave that decision up to the car companies and consumers.

Don Siefkes, executive director

E100 Ethanol Group

Clinton Township

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/2019/09/06/letters-other-views-satellite-act-gas-powered-vehicles/2221629001/