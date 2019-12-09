“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’ ”

Every day we hear more information about the number of people who have died due to opioids: opioid addiction and opioid abuse. It’s pretty horrible and it’s clearly a huge problem in the United States and around the world.

There is, rightfully so, a constant urgent conversation about what to do and how to do it. People are dying everyday. A recent report said 42,000 Americans die each year from opioid-related problems.



There is very real reason for alarm.

But what if I told you there is another problem out there that is killing even more people than opioids every year? A problem that has been around for many, many more years than opioids, and killed between 36,400 and 61,200 last year.

Yes, though it doesn’t get nearly the attention that opioids have, it kills more people than opioids.

It’s the flu!

And there is something very simple you can do to protect yourself and your family.

Get vaccinated.

Get your kids vaccinated.

Yet many people don't take advantage of this best way of giving you and your loved ones a fighting chance to not die from complications of the flu.

Heck, you can probably get a flu shot for free at your favorite pharmacy. I did at my nearby CVS.

It took just a few minutes, and it really didn’t hurt at all. Hey, I hate shots too and frankly, I avoided the flu shot for a long time, but I have interviewed so many researchers and doctors over the years who absolutely believe in and have seen the benefits of the vaccination, I’m now a believer.

A severe flu season is upon us.

Do yourself and your family a favor.

Get the shot.

