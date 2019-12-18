Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin, whose district voted for President Donald Trump in 2016, announced Monday that she would support both articles of impeachment against the president. Her decision is yet another example of how Rep. Rashida Tlaib and the radical left now controls the congressional majority.

On the night of Jan. 3, moments after being sworn in as a member of Congress, Tlaib made it clear that she was on a mission against Trump: “We’re gonna go in there and impeach the mother------.”

Buy Photo U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib speaks to a crowd of 4,700 at the Rashida Tlaib and Bernie Sanders rally at Cass Tech High School in Detroit on Oct. 27, 2019. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News) (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Tlaib’s mission to impeach Trump from day one has led us to a historic impeachment vote and exposed an unsettling truth: today’s radical left has successfully infiltrated and taken over the Democratic Party. Their objective is to impeach the president and mainstream radical-left, socialist policies like Medicare-for-All, the Green New Deal and open borders. Make no mistake — their end goal is a complete transition to socialism.

The irony on this impeachment inquiry is that Tlaib and the radical-left have been demanding impeachment well before the president’s call with the president of Ukraine and even before the Mueller investigation was concluded — yet they contend this Ukrainian call was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Gone are the days of recent past where so-called “moderates” like Rep. Slotkin and newly elected Rep. Haley Stevens can run in swing districts on important issues like improving healthcare, lowering prescription drug costs and national security — and be taken seriously.

It seemed at first that Slotkin and Stevens would focus on policy issues impacting their districts, but the radical left — led by Rep. Tlaib and liberal donors — have created a party environment where moderates have to fall in line or face a primary challenge from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and “The Squad.”

Rank-and-file Democrats had a decision to make and they chose to join Tlaib, AOC and the radical-left. It’s clear to anyone who has tuned into the news over the past year that “The Squad’s” House will impeach the president and the Senate will not convict.

What’s missing from the discussion is a thorough understanding of how far these radical-left, socialist policies really go, and how they will impact Michiganians and their families.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he testifies before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, on Facebook's impact on the financial services and housing sectors. (Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP)

Medicare-for-All — championed by Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and supported by Tlaib — would eliminate employer-sponsored, personal health insurance and replace it with one universal system run by the government.

The Green New Deal would in-fact decimate Michigan’s auto and manufacturing sector by eliminating thousands of jobs.

Tlaib has been at the forefront in supporting these radical policies and even the elimination of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and support for a $20 minimum wage. She is leading the march towards socialism just as she’s been at the forefront on impeachment.

Michigan residents realize the far-left socialist movement is now mainstream and it is becoming painfully clear that the fight against impeachment is the same fight against radical-left, socialism in America.

The radical left and its socialist policies must continue to be exposed and held accountable. The very future of American freedom and self-determination and is at stake.

Tori Sachs is the executive director of Michigan Rising Action.

