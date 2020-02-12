Recently I had the pleasure of joining President Donald Trump in traveling to Macomb County. During his speech at Dana Inc., the president recapped how his agenda so far has helped all Americans. Importantly, he also voiced commitments to several major issues that directly benefit our state and Michigan residents.

Trump promised to the country he would replace the outdated and job-killing North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with a 21st century trade agreement. That is precisely what he did with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Most of Michigan recognizes that any updated agreement had to address competitiveness in manufacturing and agriculture. USMCA does just that and will help our economy for years to come. This builds on the success of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which was the first major update to our tax code since the Reagan Administration. At this year’s State of the Union Address, the president recapped some of these successes and outlined his policy vision for the coming year.

President Donald Trump gives remarks at Dana Inc. in Warren on Jan. 30, 2020. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

All Michigan residents should know how committed Trump is to Michigan priorities and how receptive he is to input from your members of Congress. While traveling to Michigan last week, the president welcomed me and my Michigan colleagues Congressmen Jack Bergman, Bill Huizenga, John Moolenaar, and Tim Walberg to travel with him from Washington on Air Force One. During the flight the president asked us about our priority concerns and wanted to know what he could do to assist.

This is not the first time he has asked for our input. Over the past three years I have had many opportunities speak with the president about Michigan priorities, and I’ve always appreciated his concern for what is important to the state and the people of Michigan’s 10th district. An early indication of this was my conversation with him about Mound Road reconstruction. He listened to the issue and followed through on a solution — the biggest grant for a non-federal road in our nation’s history. He has also pledged support for upgrading the Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie at a 2018 speech in Washington Township.

While traveling to Michigan for this recent trip, my colleagues and I used our time with the president to recap several key issues. Once again, he took on our concerns. That is what made it so rewarding to hear the president make a public commitment to finalizing the Soo Locks upgrades, keeping invasive species such as Asian carp out of the Great Lakes by building the Brandon Road project, and bringing F-35s to Selfridge Air National Guard Base. The president’s remarks last week demonstrate that he is committed to working with members of the Michigan delegation to help push through priorities that are significant for us all.

I stand with my Congressional colleagues in advocating for the priorities of our state and ensuring we can achieve our shared goals of improving the lives of all Michigan residents. I look forward to working with Trump and his Administration to advance these major Michigan priorities in the year to come, and I am confident that the president remains committed to policies that support our state and our nation.

Rep. Paul Mitchell, R-Dryden Township, serves Michigan's 10th District.

