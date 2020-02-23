“Outta’ my mind on a Monday moanin’”

A reminder on this column's title: The late great Bob Talbert started calling his Monday column "Outta' My Mind on a Monday Moanin'" many years ago. Though I didn’t always agree with Bob, I never missed his column. Gone but not forgotten.

I’m writing to you from Detroit’s southernmost suburb, Naples, Fla. Waves are crashing in from the Gulf, people are happily and healthily walking the beach, and a man and (I presume) his grandson are very carefully searching the sand with their metal detector for buried treasure.

For great food, I recommend favorites Jimmy P’s Charred, Andre’s Steak House, Club Sushi, The French and, the newest find, which happens to be Naples' oldest restaurant, Kelly’s Fish House Dining Room.

Vacation time for me means catching up on my sleep, which I did.

It also means no radio or TV news.

No newspapers.

Otherwise, when I open the refrigerator and the light comes on, I start doing my show!

I did make one exception.

I felt I really had to watch the Las Vegas Democratic debate.

It was painful.

I watched it with dear friends and was happy to see I’m not the only one to yell at the television during these things.

This was former Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s debut on the debate stage, and his opponents were ready for him. It’s a shame that he wasn’t nearly as ready for them.

It occurred to me Bloomberg could save a lot of money by just offering all of his competitors $100 million each to drop out of the race. If you’re going to buy your way into the White House, this seems like the most efficient way to do it.

I am happily back on the air today.

