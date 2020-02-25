Letters: Other views on Democrats, socialism
Beware of far-left agenda
Kudos to The Detroit News for publishing Tori Sachs’ dead-on article regarding socialism (“Far-left agenda would decimate Michigan’s economy,” Feb. 23). It’s about time one of our Metro Detroit newspapers printed the truth.
I know that there is the Democratic Party and candidates, but what is most frightening to me and to all conservative Republicans is that there are millions of supporters of their wild ideals. Come on America, smarten up. Look around, catch your breath and do the right thing. Cast aside these radical socialist ideas that Democrats are campaigning on — don’t let them brainwash you. Otherwise, move to Cuba and see how that works out for you.
Mark Hamlin, Roseville
Trump’s values aren’t ours
Tori Sachs is confused as to which party she is criticizing. Her anti-Democratic digs are more aptly applied to current President Donald Trump, the true “elitist.”
When the term elitist is used, it embodies the Trump-Kushner families perfectly.
Sachs liberally sprinkles the term “socialist” throughout her article as if it is some spice which covers the bad taste of the dish she’s served — the Trump record. Although she includes a 63% approval number for Trump’s economy, she neglected to say that he’s topped out at 49% approval. How can the economy be doing so well and the president be doing so poorly among American voters? He twists facts and deceives, as does Sachs.
Sachs defines the Democratic front runners as “out-of-touch” while the president has disrespected war heroes, fired those who challenge him on the facts, abandoned the Kurds in Syria, flip-flopped on crucial policy statements and operates a Twitter feed that would get any elementary school child expelled or any CEO fired.
The president reminds us daily how out-of-touch he is with the values and morals of mainstream America.
Rick Thompson, Flint Township
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments