Beware of far-left agenda

Kudos to The Detroit News for publishing Tori Sachs’ dead-on article regarding socialism (“Far-left agenda would decimate Michigan’s economy,” Feb. 23). It’s about time one of our Metro Detroit newspapers printed the truth.

I know that there is the Democratic Party and candidates, but what is most frightening to me and to all conservative Republicans is that there are millions of supporters of their wild ideals. Come on America, smarten up. Look around, catch your breath and do the right thing. Cast aside these radical socialist ideas that Democrats are campaigning on — don’t let them brainwash you. Otherwise, move to Cuba and see how that works out for you.

Mark Hamlin, Roseville

From left, Democratic presidential candidates, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas, hosted by NBC News and MSNBC. (Photo: John Locher, AP)

Trump’s values aren’t ours

Tori Sachs is confused as to which party she is criticizing. Her anti-Democratic digs are more aptly applied to current President Donald Trump, the true “elitist.”

When the term elitist is used, it embodies the Trump-Kushner families perfectly.

Sachs liberally sprinkles the term “socialist” throughout her article as if it is some spice which covers the bad taste of the dish she’s served — the Trump record. Although she includes a 63% approval number for Trump’s economy, she neglected to say that he’s topped out at 49% approval. How can the economy be doing so well and the president be doing so poorly among American voters? He twists facts and deceives, as does Sachs.

Sachs defines the Democratic front runners as “out-of-touch” while the president has disrespected war heroes, fired those who challenge him on the facts, abandoned the Kurds in Syria, flip-flopped on crucial policy statements and operates a Twitter feed that would get any elementary school child expelled or any CEO fired.

The president reminds us daily how out-of-touch he is with the values and morals of mainstream America.

Rick Thompson, Flint Township

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/2020/02/25/letters-other-views-democrats-socialism/4856217002/