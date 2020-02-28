Dems are doomed

Stick a fork in them.

The Democrats are hopeless and clueless. In Vegas, five first-graders argued all at once while comatose, rich Mike looked bored.

Trump and Vlady Putin are in stitches. Call in the clowns. This is Sitting Bull vs. General Custer.

God help us; it's looking like four more seasons of The Orange Cheeto loom.

Know who's to blame, though? The donkey party, which blew off Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio and Pennsylvania in 2016, when Biden had his best chance but was grieving.

Now we're left with the idiot Tom Perez preening and prancing around the stage like Mick Jagger 40 years ago doing "Shattered" — this party's in tatters! — while slobbering and drooling about so many great, diverse candidates.

But in the end, the hopefuls are all whites 70 and up.

Talk about coalitions, Trump has the richest of the rich to the poorest, with oodles and oodles of disaffected, marginalized blue-collar people in the middle.

What all the candidates don't mention with their grand plans is a) you have to be elected and b) you have to have a favorable Congress.

Republicans participate; Democrats bloviate.

On to 2024.

Art Brooks, St. Clair Shores

From left, Democratic presidential candidates, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (Photo: John Locher, AP)

What Obama, Trump and Sanders have in common

Bernie Sanders has been running for president since 2015. So he has in place an experienced national organization that can fund raise. He is also an experienced candidate having battled Hillary Clinton down to the wire.

Regardless of this, there's the bigger issue of an “undercurrent of unrest” in America.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a campaign event at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP)

Sanders is the third consecutive disrupter with a populist message to run for president.

Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Sanders all addressed forgotten and overlooked groups of Americans.

These three men identified the same type of emotions only in different groups.

There is a growing sense of being unsettled and unsatisfied with American life, despite our good economy and technological advances. Ask anyone if they think that their children will have a better life than they do.

There is some insecurity eating away at the American soul.

Charles Josefs, Utica

