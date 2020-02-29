Nearly 75 years ago, three young men met at a veteran’s hospital in Battle Creek while recovering from wounds suffered on the battlefields of World War II. Some of their wounds were quite severe, even life-threatening, yet they all left that hospital prepared to make their everlasting mark on our great nation. The site of their recovery now bears their names — Phil Hart, Bob Dole and Daniel Inouye.

Michigan has always stood ready to welcome home those who have served our nation. Yet now, as our country cares for multiple generations of combat veterans, including those who endure our longest period of war, Michigan must expand its support of those who serve to include the spouses, parents and other loved ones caring for our wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans at home.

This month, the Great Lakes State took a big step forward in pledging its support to the local military and veteran caregivers who help care for Michigan’s more than 600,000 veterans. On Feb. 21, the state of Michigan and the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency launched a partnership with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation to become an official Hidden Heroes State. In doing so, Michigan joins a vast network of 150 communities nationwide committed to increasing awareness and support for our nation’s military caregivers.

Elizabeth Dole (Photo: File)

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation is the preeminent organization leading initiatives that support the nation’s 5.5 million military caregivers. These hidden heroes are in desperate need of our support. Research shows they face alarmingly high rates of physical illnesses, emotional struggles, isolation and family strain. They are also vulnerable to legal troubles, financial challenges and unemployment.

Neither the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), nor a single nonprofit, can adequately respond to a crisis this severe on its own. Instead, the foundation is building a nationwide network of partnerships that can stand by our caregivers as a united front. Local partners who can take on issues at the community level are key to this network as they often have the biggest impact. That’s why the foundation is recruiting forward-leaning communities like those here in Michigan to join its Hidden Heroes Campaign.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives her Michigan State of the State address at the Capitol. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

One of the ways Michigan will stand out as a leader on caregiver issues is by fully committing to the foundation’s Campaign for Inclusive Care, a first-of-its-kind approach to integrating veteran caregivers into clinical treatment teams across the VA health care system. Many of the veterans in this system are recovering from physical and emotional trauma that requires a high standard of collaborative care over the course of their lifetimes.

To provide such care, medical professionals and caregivers must work as a team. Unfortunately, this collaboration is often complicated by a lack of communication and well-intended, but problematic, policies. By not engaging military caregivers in treatment planning, clinicians are losing a critical ally and resource in the provision of high-quality care. Caregivers are also left frustrated and unprepared to take on their critical care responsibilities at home.

Through the Campaign for Inclusive Care, the Foundation is partnering with the VA, with the support of USAA, to integrate military and veteran caregivers into veterans’ care teams from Day One. Michigan’s VA network is leading the way as one of the three integrated networks across the country participating in the campaign’s pilot program.

The Campaign for Inclusive Care is just one example of how Michigan intends to support the state’s military caregivers. With strength in numbers, we are honored to launch this partnership to stand by our military caregivers throughout Michigan and across the nation. Together, we can give veterans a better second chance at life and ensure that no caregivers go without the support they need or the recognition they deserve.

Gretchen Whitmer is the governor of Michigan. Elizabeth Dole, a former cabinet secretary, U.S. senator and president of the American Red Cross, is the president and founder of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/2020/02/29/opinion-michigan-must-expand-veteran-care/4904359002/