“Outta’ my mind on a Monday moanin’”

March 1, 2020, was the 94th birthday of my mother, Sweet Marie! Happy birthday again, Mother, and thanks again for all you have done for the Monroe Community Players and for all of us all of our lives!

►The rest of this column today is devoted to the virus officially known as COVID-19 — that’s coronavirus to you and me.

And don’t worry. I’m not going to participate in the inevitable politicizing of a very real problem that has the entire worldwide medical community scrambling and, frankly, in some cases backtracking and dancing around their initial “don’t worry about it” reaction.

I’m not saying to panic, but I am saying it would be a good idea to be ready.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says to indeed prepare for the spread of coronavirus throughout these United States, going as far as to say, “Disruption to everyday life might be severe.”

Having followed and interviewed Vice President Mike Pence from when he was a congressman and then governor of Indiana, I think he will do a fine job as the president’s point man to coordinate the government’s response to this growing health menace.

That being said, we are all individually responsible for the first line of defense against this illness.

I’ve been a huge proponent of hand washing for a very long time, probably going back to Grampa Harry’s insistence that we “wash our paws,” seemingly before anything.

On a professional level, the World Health Organization says, “Hand hygiene is the single most important intervention that you can do to prevent health care-associated infections but also to protect yourself and your family from infections and viruses.”

Paul W. Smith is host of “The Paul W. Smith Show” on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/2020/03/01/paul-w-smith-prepare-covid-19/4890757002/