Coming on the heels of the Super Tuesday primaries, and less than a week away from the primary election here in Michigan, I am urging all Teamsters members and their families to get out and vote.

We should be voting based on the issues that most affect the working people of Michigan. I’m talking about the basic rights of workers. I’m talking about the right to a secure retirement.

Throughout the summer and fall of 2019, we surveyed our members to determine what issues are most important to them in this election. Based on the results of the national survey, retirement security, protecting workers rights and fair trade that ensures good quality jobs rounded out the top three.

As candidates have crisscrossed the country, Teamsters have been there raising questions and demanding they show leadership on those issues and more. We mounted an unprecedented effort to mobilize rank-and-file members, retirees and their families to make their voices heard and have influence over the candidates’ policy positions from the very start of this presidential election. Candidates wouldn’t be talking about pensions and making these commitments if it wasn’t for the coordinated effort from Teamster local unions and the members across the country.

And now we are organizing our members to participate in the primary process, making an educated decision to support the candidate they think is best on our issues. Members have been talking directly to members at work sites about the issues and where the candidates stand. We have been registering new voters, assisting with early and absentee voting and urging our members to get out and vote in their primary. The union has even brought presidential candidates directly to work sites to give our members unparalleled access to these candidates to take issues directly to them and get straight answers.

The key to this historic voter mobilization effort is that it begins with an educated and engaged membership. We will continue this effort through the primary process and build on this effort as we move into the General Election to ensure that the winner of the 2020 presidential election is a candidate that truly stands with workers.

I have informed each candidate that to be considered for the Teamster endorsement, they must commit to four things: sign a pledge supporting pension reform, collective bargaining rights and fair trade; take part in a solidarity activity with our members; recognize their campaign workers’ choice to form a union and sit down for a recorded interview on the issues.

Four candidates have sat down for interviews, and all of the Democratic candidates have signed the pledge. Copies of the signed pledges, along with the recorded interviews and pictures and videos from the campaign trail can be found at our election website www.teamstersvote.com.

I urge every voter that supports working people to visit our website and review the candidates’ positions as you make up your mind on who to support. And then vote! Because when Teamsters vote, Michigan wins.

James Hoffa is president of the Teamsters.

