Vote “no” on DIA renewal

In 2012, when the city of Detroit was consumed by bankruptcy, the DIA was successful in asking Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties to pass a 10-year millage. I supported this temporary tax increase as part of the grand bargain to save the DIA and the pensions of the employees of the city of Detroit. I thought the solution brilliant. The taxpayers were told that this tax would only be needed for 10 years and the DIA would not seek a renewal.

Fast forward to 2020, this tax is not due to expire until 2022, and was not to be renewed. Yet, the DIA persuaded the county commissions of Macomb, Oakland and Wayne to put a renewal on the March 10 presidential ballot. This election will probably be the lowest turnout of any election this year.

Buy Photo Visitors look at industry murals by artist Diego Rivera at the Detroit Institute of Arts on Friday, February 14, 2020. The DIA is request that voters pass a 0.2-mill increased millage in the March 10 election. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Some members of the Oakland County Board of Commissioners pointed out that this was supposed to be a 10-year tax only. Some of us suggested that if this was going to be placed on the ballot, it should be in the November general election, when voter turnout will be the greatest. That attempt failed.

What adds insult to injury is when this tax increase was approved by the voters in 2012, one of the first actions was to give the director of the DIA, a 13% retroactive pay raise, and a $50,000 bonus. The vice president of the DIA was given a 36% pay increase and a $50,000 bonus.

I urge a no vote on the DIA renewal on March 10.

Bob Hoffman, District 2 commissioner

Oakland County

Sanders’ supporters look like this

For those uncertain and confused about Bernie Sanders’ popularity, the following list of people provides the answer:

Waitresses and waiters, cooks and kitchen staff, senior-care workers, big-box employees, fast food workers, low-pay assembly workers, seasonal resort workers, retirees, landscape workers, substitute teachers, temps, auto quick-change workers, retail staff and more.

These hard-working people, currently unrepresented, provide services and products we depend on daily.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (Photo: Matt Rourke, AP)

They are undercompensated and stressed day to day as they attempt to keep up in an expensive world. Family friction ensues, often spilling into society. Saving and investing is something others do. Their low wages also affect their Social Security benefits at retirement, ensuring another struggle to the end.

Many of these people have no medical coverage of any kind and are left to cope with nagging uncertainty. And for some, this poverty is a generational condition.

The Republican tax package had little to no effect on this vulnerable group.

Taking part in voting this year could well improve their lot in life.

Let’s hope better for them and their families. This is America.

Bradley Price, Northport

