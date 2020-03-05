On Feb. 20, President Donald Trump appointed Richard Grenell, a gay Republican, to the post of acting director of National Intelligence. Trump is the first president to appoint an openly gay person to a Cabinet-level position. Trump previously chose Grenell to serve as U.S. ambassador to Germany, and charged him with spearheading a global effort to end the criminalization of homosexuality in the nearly 70 countries where it is still illegal.

Trump’s recently proposed 2021 budget calls for doubling federal spending to fight HIV infections, $425 million more than Congress allocated last December.

Despite various efforts to serve and protect the LGBTQ community, Trump is vilified by many opponents as being a raging homophobe, Drolet writes. (Photo: David Zalubowski, AP)

Trump became the first Republican president to acknowledge Pride Month last year when he tweeted, “As we celebrate LGBT Pride Month and recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great Nation, let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals.’”

During his 2016 campaign, Trump unfurled a rainbow flag emblazoned with the words, “LGBT for Trump” at a Colorado rally. At the 2016 Republican National Convention that nominated Trump, wealthy PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel was an invited speaker who proclaimed: “I am proud to be gay. I am proud to be a Republican. But most of all I am proud to be an American.”

At that same convention, Trump became the first Republican nominee to directly address LGBT issues when he acknowledged the mass shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida by stating, “As your president, I will do everything in my power to protect our LGBT citizens from the violence and oppression of a hateful foreign ideology.”

Yet Trump is vilified by many opponents as being a raging homophobe.

We all know how polarizing politics has become. A presidential election, with its “winner-take all” consequences in policy and judicial appointments, is even more so. This intense competition to win — to have our preferred beliefs and policies imposed through federal executive power — has created an environment where those who support “the other side” are described in the most extreme terms possible. It seems no one describes Trump as, “mostly gay friendly” or just “not supportive enough." Instead he is described as hateful and bigoted because he hasn’t been 1,000% on board with every conceivable preference of the identity-politics far-left.

Too many political activists, including many LGBT activists, work tirelessly to paint the world in black-and-white.

But most citizens can see shades of gray. They can tell the difference between someone who truly despises gay people and a person who thinks others should not be forced to bake a cake for a gay wedding if it violates their religion.

There are plenty of people who completely respect a person’s right to live as they wish, but who oppose requiring taxpayers to pay for a sex change operations. There are people who support gay marriage, but not laws dictating bathroom policies to private companies.

People disagree strongly on many policies from taxes to immigration to international trade without resorting to vilifying each other. It would be refreshing if political party advocates respected what is obvious to almost everyone else — that our fellow humans are not complete saints or demons based on their political party.

As Donald Trump proves with his LGBT policies, there are fifty shades of gay.

Leon Drolet, R-Macomb Township, is a Macomb County commissioner.

