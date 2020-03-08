“Outta’ my mind on a Monday moanin’”

We’ve talked (a lot) about politics and coronavirus here, but I want to briefly interrupt those important conversations to introduce another one:

We’ve kind of gotten used to “tornado season” around here, and Nashville just reminded us they can really happen anytime and anywhere.

When was the last time you actually discussed an emergency action plan with your family?

When was the last time you went online to something like www.ready.gov/tornadoes?

I just did for the first time in a long time.

This still image taken from video provided by Chris Higgins shows a tornado in Carl Junction, Mo., on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. The tornado caused damage in the town about 4 miles north of the Joplin airport. (Photo: Chris Higgins, AP)

A reminder about the warnings you will get on WJR AM 760 Radio (your official emergency alert station):

►Tornado Watch — Tornadoes are likely to occur in the watch area. Be ready to act quickly and take shelter, check supply kits. Monitor radio and television stations for more information.

►Tornado Warning — Imminent threat — A tornado has been sighted in the area or has been indicated by radar. Take shelter immediately!

The website also offers guidance for finding shelter:

►Go to a safe room, basement or storm cellar.

►If you are in a building with no basement, then go to a small interior room on the lowest level.

►Stay away from windows, doors and outside walls.

►Do not get under an overpass or bridge. You’re safer in a low, flat location.

►Watch out for flying debris that can cause injury or death.

►Use your arms to protect your head and neck.

For other helpful notes we can all benefit from hearing (again), listen to EAS, NOAA Weather Radio, or local alerting systems for current emergency information and instructions.

Do not try to outrun a tornado in a vehicle.

As always, stay away from fallen power lines.

It never hurts to be reminded.

Paul W. Smith is host of “The Paul W. Smith Show” on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.

