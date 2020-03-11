The Michigan presidential primary was held Tuesday, and one thing is perfectly clear: Either Democratic presidential candidate would be a better choice for improving the lives of working people than the current occupant of the office.

While Donald Trump has governed by slashing taxes for the top 1% and trying to cut healthcare benefits and earned benefits for seniors, he’s recognized that these ultra-conservative ideas are unpopular. That’s why he constantly lies that his tax cuts won’t benefit the wealthy, his health care plan would still guarantee universal coverage, and that he won’t touch Medicare or Social Security.

Working people have had enough of his lies and false promises. Some may have fallen for them in 2016, but they have seen through them since. As a result, last year saw working people fighting back in unprecedented numbers, taking matters into their own hands by banding together in strikes, unionizing their workplaces and even organizing emerging sectors like cannabis retail, Uber and Lyft, and online media.

In this March 2, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump makes a joke as he speaks during a campaign rally at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C. (Photo: Evan Vucci, AP)

The platforms of the Democratic contenders for president largely reflect solutions for the struggles faced by working people and those fighting for them, in support of building an economy that actually works for all of us, not just the wealthy and well-connected.

The next step in that direction could be accomplished prior to the election if the Senate would pass the Protecting the Right to Organize Act. The PRO Act would take a huge leap in the right direction toward leveling the playing field for working people’s right to organize and form a union. It protects the right to strike and provides a process for reaching a first contract once a union is recognized. It protects the rights of workers attempting to organize and creates true deterrents for employers who may think about violating the law. This may be the most important piece of legislation that comes before the Congress this year, yet Senate Republicans will not act on it and Trump has threatened a veto.

We in Michigan know that our infrastructure needs a lot of work. And yet Trump has been lying about his plans to spend on our infrastructure for the last four years. He claimed to be the guy who knew how to build things. Well, where’s the infrastructure investment? I guarantee you this: Elect a Democratic president and we won’t just hear promises about national infrastructure funding; we will see it happen.

Democratic candidates Bernie Sanders, left, and Joe Biden. (Photo: AP, File, AP)

And then there’s public education. Here in Michigan we have been the test case for Betsy DeVos’ reckless experiments on our children’s future. Now she’s taking those efforts nationwide, and it’s been a disaster. Instead of working to help young people who were driven into massive student loan debt, she’s been undermining relief plans. She claims public schools haven’t changed in a century, but struggles to answer basic questions about them. Getting Trump out of office will be critical to investing in our community public schools, supporting our professional educators and ensuring our kids have a pathway to the middle class — because you can’t create good jobs without a strong education system.

Buy Photo U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos addresses question from the Detroit News editorial board on Friday, Sep. 20, 2019, as part of her Back To School Tour. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Democrats and working people should be encouraged by the depth of discussion of the primary process, which will undoubtedly leave us with a platform and candidate far better served for the vigorous debate we’ve had. These basic issues of fixing our roads, protecting our labor rights, ensuring access to affordable health care and investing in public education are what Michiganians care about most, and we deserve state and national leadership that will work for progress on them.

Ron Bieber is president of Michigan AFL-CIO.

